PL High Nett Worth Client Underwriter

PL Underwriter, preferably from a Broker environment and with previous experience in servicing High Nett Worth Clients (minimum 3 years), required for a position based in Cape Town City Bowl.

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent

RE5 essential

FAIS compliant – NQF4

Minimum 3 years’ client servicing experience in the insurance industry essential

Minimum 3 years’ PL underwriting experience, preferably in from a broker environment, servicing High Nett Worth Clients required

Responsibilities:

New business underwriting

Renewals

Endorsements

Enquiries

Analyse client’s portfolio

Request valuations

Rate policies

Raise premiums

Arrange re-insurance

Cancellations and retentions

Refunds

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

