PL High Nett Worth Client Underwriter

PL Underwriter, preferably from a Broker environment and with previous experience in servicing High Nett Worth Clients (minimum 3 years), required for a position based in Cape Town City Bowl.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent
- RE5 essential
- FAIS compliant – NQF4
- Minimum 3 years’ client servicing experience in the insurance industry essential
- Minimum 3 years’ PL underwriting experience, preferably in from a broker environment, servicing High Nett Worth Clients required
Responsibilities:
- New business underwriting
- Renewals
- Endorsements
- Enquiries
- Analyse client’s portfolio
- Request valuations
- Rate policies
- Raise premiums
- Arrange re-insurance
- Cancellations and retentions
- Refunds
If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- high nett worth
- underwriting
- underwriter
- RE
- FAIS
- NQF
- insurance
- short term insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years