PL High Nett Worth Client Underwriter

Jun 3, 2021

PL Underwriter, preferably from a Broker environment and with previous experience in servicing High Nett Worth Clients (minimum 3 years), required for a position based in Cape Town City Bowl.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent
  • RE5 essential
  • FAIS compliant – NQF4
  • Minimum 3 years’ client servicing experience in the insurance industry essential
  • Minimum 3 years’ PL underwriting experience, preferably in from a broker environment, servicing High Nett Worth Clients required

Responsibilities:

  • New business underwriting
  • Renewals
  • Endorsements
  • Enquiries
  • Analyse client’s portfolio
  • Request valuations
  • Rate policies
  • Raise premiums
  • Arrange re-insurance
  • Cancellations and retentions
  • Refunds

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

