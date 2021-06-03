Product Owner at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Product Owner
Department: Command Centre
Location: The Point, Hillcrest, Durban
Accountable to: Command Centre Leader
Purpose of the Role:
As a Product Owner you will be the captain of the delivery team, ensuring that the team delivers meaningful, innovative, exciting, user focused products, that balance the needs of our stakeholders, and that our customers will love. You’ll set the product vision, strategy and roadmaps based on a deep understanding of the customer. You’ll also define key product metrics in order to measure the success of your vision, towards our business strategic goals.
Key Responsibilities:
- Define goals and create the vision for development projects.
- Be responsible for validating product ideas with reviews of plans and work-in-progress with the Command Centre Leaders, I.T and Product Teams.
- Collaborate with an organisational wide, cross-functional team to define and execute against product roadmaps and release plans.
- Manage projects, BAU work and product roadmap priorities simultaneously
- Prioritising needs between business stakeholders, product and development teams.
- Anticipating client and product needs.
- Acting as a primary liaison between stakeholders and teams.
- Create, prioritize, maintain and own multiple product backlog based on the overall strategy and business objectives, including the definition of epics, user stories and acceptance criteria.
- Assist with product/system/process documentation to support Users and Business continuity.
- Evaluating product progress at each iteration and make sure to continuously seek and create clarity
- Translate your understanding into functional and technical specs
- Implement quality assurance processes, ensuring all deliverables are thoroughly tested and meet a high-quality standard
- Solve product-related problems, make decisions, to stay on track towards business deliverable commitments.
- Act as an ambassador for the product internally and externally and as the primary contact for queries related to the product.
- Ordering the items in the product backlog to best achieve goals and prioritize business needs.
- Map out project dependencies to inform the necessary sequence of development.
Knowledge, Experience & Skills:
- Understand the Scrum Framework and Agile methodologies
- Minimum 3 years’ proven experience as a Product Owner or related role
- Excellent communication skills to translate complex ideas, simply
- Strong research and analytical skills
- Collaborator
- Excellent time-management and organizational skills
- Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team
- Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude
- Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery
- Demonstrates resilience
- Facilitation Skills
- Strong work ethic and drive for results
- Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed
- Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the values
- Development or Technical background is advantageous
Personal Characteristics:
- Organised
- Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed
- Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the values
- Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.
- Customer delighter
- Storyteller
- Delegator
- Knowledge broker
- Conflict resolver
- Business orientated
- Ability to hold the line
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).
- Emotionally resilient
- Proactive and engaging
- Pragmatic and logical problem solver
- Creative thinker, driving change and able to adapt to a continually evolving and fast-paced working environment
- Flexible and enjoys dynamic working environment
- Copes well under pressure
- Curious about new digital technologies