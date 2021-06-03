Product Owner at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Product Owner

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point, Hillcrest, Durban

Accountable to: Command Centre Leader

Purpose of the Role:

As a Product Owner you will be the captain of the delivery team, ensuring that the team delivers meaningful, innovative, exciting, user focused products, that balance the needs of our stakeholders, and that our customers will love. You’ll set the product vision, strategy and roadmaps based on a deep understanding of the customer. You’ll also define key product metrics in order to measure the success of your vision, towards our business strategic goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Define goals and create the vision for development projects.

Be responsible for validating product ideas with reviews of plans and work-in-progress with the Command Centre Leaders, I.T and Product Teams.

Collaborate with an organisational wide, cross-functional team to define and execute against product roadmaps and release plans.

Manage projects, BAU work and product roadmap priorities simultaneously

Prioritising needs between business stakeholders, product and development teams.

Anticipating client and product needs.

Acting as a primary liaison between stakeholders and teams.

Create, prioritize, maintain and own multiple product backlog based on the overall strategy and business objectives, including the definition of epics, user stories and acceptance criteria.

Assist with product/system/process documentation to support Users and Business continuity.

Evaluating product progress at each iteration and make sure to continuously seek and create clarity

Translate your understanding into functional and technical specs

Implement quality assurance processes, ensuring all deliverables are thoroughly tested and meet a high-quality standard

Solve product-related problems, make decisions, to stay on track towards business deliverable commitments.

Act as an ambassador for the product internally and externally and as the primary contact for queries related to the product.

Ordering the items in the product backlog to best achieve goals and prioritize business needs.

Map out project dependencies to inform the necessary sequence of development.

Knowledge, Experience & Skills:

Understand the Scrum Framework and Agile methodologies

Minimum 3 years’ proven experience as a Product Owner or related role

Excellent communication skills to translate complex ideas, simply

Strong research and analytical skills

Collaborator

Excellent time-management and organizational skills

Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team

Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude

Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery

Demonstrates resilience

Facilitation Skills

Strong work ethic and drive for results

Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed

Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to the values

Development or Technical background is advantageous

Personal Characteristics:

Organised

Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.

Customer delighter

Storyteller

Delegator

Knowledge broker

Conflict resolver

Business orientated

Ability to hold the line

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

Emotionally resilient

Proactive and engaging

Pragmatic and logical problem solver

Creative thinker, driving change and able to adapt to a continually evolving and fast-paced working environment

Flexible and enjoys dynamic working environment

Copes well under pressure

Curious about new digital technologies

