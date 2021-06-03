Product Specialist at IoT.nxt

As a IoT Product Specialist at [URL Removed] you will engage in the design, development, testing and related operations needed in the implementation and continuous improvement of various platforms and technology across our global organisation. You will be a key player in the deployment of the IoT roadmap, the end-to-end architecture and need to be capable of working through technical challenges by employing pragmatic solutions.
You will be responsible for a seamless delivery of value propositions based on vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions. You will need to establish a clear view of the local requirements and develop appropriate global solutions accordingly while maintaining a constant focus on product quality and improvement.
This includes active collaboration with various other departments (marketing, technical specialists, R&D, IT, etc.) to bring smart concepts into production.
The ideal candidate will have a background that enables them to drive an engagement and interact at the executive level, as well as a technical background to work with both our engineering teams and customers building solutions with our tools.
Responsibilities:
- Define product strategy and roadmap
- Conduct feasibility study and business case
- Define market and product requirements with prioritized features and corresponding justification
- Drive results of product launch
- Work with external third parties to assess partnership opportunities
- Work with internal teams to develop, launch, and maintain products
- Develop core positioning, value proposition, key message, and specification of a product
- Set pricing, analyze profitability, optimize cost
- Forecast revenue, set cost budget, and plan resources to support revenue target
Desired Skills:
- IoT
- software
- product development