Product Specialist at IoT.nxt

As a IoT Product Specialist at [URL Removed] you will engage in the design, development, testing and related operations needed in the implementation and continuous improvement of various platforms and technology across our global organisation. You will be a key player in the deployment of the IoT roadmap, the end-to-end architecture and need to be capable of working through technical challenges by employing pragmatic solutions.

You will be responsible for a seamless delivery of value propositions based on vast amounts of data and help us make smarter decisions. You will need to establish a clear view of the local requirements and develop appropriate global solutions accordingly while maintaining a constant focus on product quality and improvement.

This includes active collaboration with various other departments (marketing, technical specialists, R&D, IT, etc.) to bring smart concepts into production.

The ideal candidate will have a background that enables them to drive an engagement and interact at the executive level, as well as a technical background to work with both our engineering teams and customers building solutions with our tools.

Responsibilities:

Define product strategy and roadmap

Conduct feasibility study and business case

Define market and product requirements with prioritized features and corresponding justification

Drive results of product launch

Work with external third parties to assess partnership opportunities

Work with internal teams to develop, launch, and maintain products

Develop core positioning, value proposition, key message, and specification of a product

Set pricing, analyze profitability, optimize cost

Forecast revenue, set cost budget, and plan resources to support revenue target

Desired Skills:

IoT

software

product development

Learn more/Apply for this position