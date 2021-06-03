Quality Assurance Co-ordinator – Pharmaceutical – contract

My client in the pharmaceutical industry is looking for a QA Co-ordinator to join their team in Cape Town for a 6-8 month contract.

APPLICANTS MUST BE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

The purpose of the position is to support, administer and maintain systems that ensure regulatory compliance and quality

Duties include, but are not limited to, the following:

Operations

Lot Releases

Create, review and update Lot Release Forms per product: Product Trend Charts per product, Printed Packaging Material inspection reports, Bulk inspection reports and any other related QA forms, templates and registers pertaining to lot release.

Co-ordinate the timeous sampling of incoming goods at the contract distributor and/or packer

Co-ordinates the analytical reference standards at the various contract laboratories

Co-ordinate the timeous testing for post importation requirements and documentation thereof with contract laboratories

Compile and maintain the samples register when the need arises

Liaise with Third party contractors when the need arises.

Co-ordinate, compile and review all batch documentation relating to the lot release of all products – manufacturing, packaging and analytical records – in compliance with registered dossiers

Performs Bulk material inspections before packaging and liaise with contractors, maintain registers

Performs final packed product inspection, maintains the product trend charts and updates the lot release summary for all products on an ongoing basis

Co-ordinates the timeous final product release to market of all products by the Finished Product Release Pharmacist

Ensuring starting materials and bulk products are promptly released at contract packer

Fields on-line issues and deviations at contractors to avoid an impact to quality and regulatory compliance of company products. May provide reporting in this regard.

Field Product Re-works (Redress) with contractors to ensure compliance to quality and regulatory requirements of the company and as dictated by the dossier.

Preparation, compiling and maintenance and review of new business development projects (new products). Ensure preparation for new Launches; internal set-up and preparations with post importation laboratories.

Complaints

Handles and logs quality complaints from the trade and the sales force

Communicate technical complaints to third party contractors and co-ordinate the quality investigation

Compile summary reports for management review

Deviations and Root Cause Analysis

Raise and record any deviations as and when the need arises.

nsure root cause analyses are conducted for any deviations raised where applicable

Follow up on fielded open deviations until they are closed out.

Liaise with suppliers on deviations where they are involved before close out where necessary.

Provide progress reporting to the management team on current deviations when the need arises.

Training

Conducts training and presentations when the need arises

Documentation

Assist with the maintenance of the contractor master documentation repository, ensuring that the company is in regulatory compliance with its current MCC licensing conditions for manufacture, packing and testing as the need [URL Removed] pertains to master copies of product batch manufacturing documents (BMR), batch packing documents (BPR), analytical methods, product specifications, stability protocols (Note that RA assists with sourcing of BMR and BPR).

Maintain the internal QA documentation repository, ensuring that the company is in regulatory compliance with its current MCC licensing conditions for manufacture, packing and testing (templates, forms, charts registers and reports) when the need [URL Removed] the company Electronic Document Management System with all relevant information

Compile monthly progress reports when the need arises

Co-ordinate and monitor change controls through recording changes on a central document register and tracking it to implementation and close-out when the need arises.

Report and review temperature monitoring results post importation.

Report and monitor out-of-specs; investigate and conduct a risk assessment when the need arises.

Record and maintain the central data system on CAPAS and follow up until close-out when the need arises

Compile and review technical quality agreements (TQA) when the need [URL Removed] current and authorized technical agreements are implemented and recorded with each supplier or third-party contractor

Audits

Assist with third party contractor site inspections when the need arises.

Assist with preparation of reports on audit findings and follow up to close out when assisting with audits

Participate and assist with local inspections by the SAHPRA and/ or any other regulatory body.

Standard Operating Procedures

Assist with the maintenance of the SOP program data base ensuring that the company is in regulatory compliance with its current MCC licensing conditions when the need arises

Write SOP’s when QA is the subject expert and GMP related SOP’s when the need arises

Review and update SOP’s ensuring that the SOP data base is always current and valid as the need arises.

Product Quality Reviews

Co-ordinates and maintains the Product Quality Review (PQR) program when the need arises.

Liaise with contractors and source, collate and review all relevant batch documentation for the released product during the review period, stability data, and any other GMP documentation required as per the SOP

Compiles, review and maintain the related register, logs and reports. Conduct the review and compile the report when conducting reviews.

Stability

Co-ordinates and maintains the stability program and compiles, review and maintain the related register, logs and reports – covering the program on Bulk material as well as Finished Packed Product and Export products when the need arises

Captures all stability study data generated and compiles stability summary reports

General

Assist the RA department with information as and when required.

Provide any budget related information as and when required. Ensure any costings provided are as accurate as practically possible.

Co-ordinates Destructions; liaise with contractors and compile and maintain records.

Co-ordinate and reconcile destruction requests from suppliers when required.

Co-ordinate translations when required.

Prepare and review invoices for approval.

Perform any ad-hoc duties as required

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 1-2 years’ work experience in a quality control, quality assurance in pharmaceutical industry

Document management experience

Experience with lot releases, PQR’s and SOP’s

