Quantitative Analyst (Asset Manager) at Candidate Connect

Suits : Honours or Masters (Actuarial/Finance/Maths/Stats) + CFA + Quantitative research experience in investments.

An established, and well rated investment team is looking to fill a key role, this being a (senior) Quantitative Analyst. This is a Cape Town based opportunity.

The candidate will be part of the Investment team, and will have exposure to all aspects of the investment team decision making. In this role you will be responsible for researching, analyzing and providing relevant information and recommendations on the markets using quantitative techniques.

Some core responsibilities include:

Assist with maintaining model portfolios, also generation of model portfolios

Monitor compliance, corporate actions

Support for regulatory and client risk reporting

Performance/Risk analysis and monitoring

Benchmark/Market calculations and queries

Investigations into performance and quantitative/ risk client queries

Updates of performance and risk data for pitches and reportbacks

Market awareness/analysis

Give input to the portfolio strategies (and collaborate and present on new strategies and enhancements to existing strategies) including:

Investment allocation decisions Yield enhancement strategies Etc



Ideal experience

Experienced Quantitative Analyst (5+ years) within an asset management team. Excellent understandingof investment strategies, financial instruments and markets

The ideal candidate would have an absolute passion for investments, be confident with strong conviction, and be intellectually curious.

This role requires an Honours or Masters level qualification in/around Actuarial/Finance/Maths/Stats, and preference for CFA additional. This is an EE designated opportunity.

About The Employer:

An established, and well rated investment team in Cape Town.

