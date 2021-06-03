Receptionist at Oriental Unicorn

Jun 3, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:
– Highschool
– Exceptional communication skills in English.
– Computer literate (Word and Excel)
– Strong administration skills

RESPONSIBILITIES:
-Responsible for the Font Desk Receptionist
-Answer the switchboard.
-Take messages (manually and electronically).
-Receive and accompany quests to boardroom.
-Open and clock office every working day.

Desired Skills:

  • Reception Management
  • Switchboard
  • message taking
  • reception desk
  • making reservation
  • assist visitor
  • maintain reception area
  • receptionist duties
  • answering calls
  • answering phones
  • reception administration

About The Employer:

Oriental Unicorn currently has the service of 12 professional lawyers, 4 certified accountants, 2 auditors, 3 information technology experts and 2 insurance agents. Our service extends to the development of package services specifically for Chinese customers. This data model has been created and revised by three of Oriental Unicorn’s full-time actuaries who strive to achieve the best cost-effective package services. We want to provide more than just support services but also to create a platform and network that allows for the interaction between Chinese and South African business systems.

