Receptionist at Oriental Unicorn

REQUIREMENTS:
– Highschool
– Exceptional communication skills in English.
– Computer literate (Word and Excel)
– Strong administration skills
RESPONSIBILITIES:
-Responsible for the Font Desk Receptionist
-Answer the switchboard.
-Take messages (manually and electronically).
-Receive and accompany quests to boardroom.
-Open and clock office every working day.
Desired Skills:
- Reception Management
- Switchboard
- message taking
- reception desk
- making reservation
- assist visitor
- maintain reception area
- receptionist duties
- answering calls
- answering phones
- reception administration
About The Employer:
Oriental Unicorn currently has the service of 12 professional lawyers, 4 certified accountants, 2 auditors, 3 information technology experts and 2 insurance agents. Our service extends to the development of package services specifically for Chinese customers. This data model has been created and revised by three of Oriental Unicorn’s full-time actuaries who strive to achieve the best cost-effective package services. We want to provide more than just support services but also to create a platform and network that allows for the interaction between Chinese and South African business systems.