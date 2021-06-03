Receptionist at Oriental Unicorn

REQUIREMENTS:

– Highschool

– Exceptional communication skills in English.

– Computer literate (Word and Excel)

– Strong administration skills

RESPONSIBILITIES:

-Responsible for the Font Desk Receptionist

-Answer the switchboard.

-Take messages (manually and electronically).

-Receive and accompany quests to boardroom.

-Open and clock office every working day.

Desired Skills:

Reception Management

Switchboard

message taking

reception desk

making reservation

assist visitor

maintain reception area

receptionist duties

answering calls

answering phones

reception administration

About The Employer:

Oriental Unicorn currently has the service of 12 professional lawyers, 4 certified accountants, 2 auditors, 3 information technology experts and 2 insurance agents. Our service extends to the development of package services specifically for Chinese customers. This data model has been created and revised by three of Oriental Unicorn’s full-time actuaries who strive to achieve the best cost-effective package services. We want to provide more than just support services but also to create a platform and network that allows for the interaction between Chinese and South African business systems.

Learn more/Apply for this position