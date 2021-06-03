Reef Senior Scientist – Durban

A Reef Senior Scientist position is available at our client in a Research environment based in Durban. R Neg

Requirements

A PhD in a relevant field, with at least 10 years of practical experience as a research scientist, preferably directly relevant to one of the fields mentioned above.

A track record of high-quality scientific articles published in the peer-reviewed literature and presented at national and international fora such as working groups, workshops, conferences, etc.

The vision and strategic ability to lead and manage a team of scientists and technical staff in a manner that promotes a culture of excellence in the quality and delivery of applied research and consultancy.

Experience in managing large, multidisciplinary projects (including finances) through integrated planning.

The ability to interact with colleagues, collaborators, and clients and foster long-term strategic alliances with peers and organizations within South Africa and internationally.

The ability to raise substantial funds by developing innovative, successful research proposals, and by attracting paid-for research and consultancy work through an established network of collaborators and clients.

Experience in supervising postgraduate students (MSc and PhD), post-doctoral fellows, and mentoring scientific and technical staff.

A willingness to partake in transferring scientific knowledge to action, by sitting on relevant committees, attending meetings and appropriate fora, and by providing scientific advice and support to managers and decision-makers, as well as supporting the educational and public outreach efforts, where appropriate.

Must have or willing to acquire a Class IV or better commercial diving certification.

A Code EB driver’s license (with boat-trailer towing experience) and a surf-launching skippers ticket would be a strong recommendation.

RSA citizen

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

