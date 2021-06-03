Regional Fulfillment Manager at Massmart

Summary: The role will provide leadership and take responsibility for the regional management of store fulfilment execution, in order to ensure the achievement of performance metrics and ultimately delivering on the customer value proposition.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Omnichannel Fulfillment Execution Management:

Responsible for the management of the fulfilment execution of customer orders, within the agreed fulfillment SLA, for all stores in the region.

Actively track key performance indicators, to identify process, resource, structure & systems failures and successes.

Make use of available reports and analysis to better understand operational trends and fulfilment realities in order to take corrective action on points of failure and track performance improvements.

Provide operational reports and analysis as and when required by Operations Fulfilment Head to inform planning and management of omnichannel fulfilment.

Drive the standardization of processes and best practices, across Fulfilment teams in stores, in order to deliver a consistent customer experience.

Communicate effectively and regularly with relevant stakeholders to ensure that a cohesive and effective operational environment with adequate support, exists to achieve fulfilment targets and objectives.

Ensure that store fulfilment leads are engaging relevant store teams to address stock availability risks and issues.

Identify stock availability trends impacting store fulfillment and raise with Fulfillment Operations Lead.

Track and manage spend as per the fulfilment budget.

Continuous Improvement:

Identify and contribute to the development of the continuous improvement roadmap in order to support the execution of the fulfillment strategy and meet customer value proposition

Identify ineffective and inefficient systems, processes and procedures and then develop and drive corrective action plans with relevant stakeholders

Develop, implement and manage continuous improvement initiatives, in order to ensure sustainable adoption and achievement of the business objectives.

Communicate effectively and regularly with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of omnichannel fulfilment initiatives and to obtain support and alignment as required

Audit and Compliance:

Identify, correct and track non-compliance to standard fulfilment policies, procedures, processes and templates

Review store audit feedback as it pertains to omnichannel fulfilment and drive corrective action with store fulfillment lead

Identify fulfilment risks and then plan and implement mitigations in conjunction with Fulfilment Operations Lead

Team Management:

Communicate the Fulfilment vision to regional team members to ensure strategic alignment and buy-in

Conduct regular stores visits in order to monitor the fulfilment operational performance, to address areas of non-performance through staff engagement and coaching, as well as identify opportunities for improvement.

Provide continual guidance, coaching and training of store fulfillment leads, to ensure they are fully equipped to effectively and efficiently manage their fulfilment operations

Coordinate with the training team to support and ensure all store fulfilment teams are adequately trained on the latest training material and fulfilment process improvements

Implementing the results of on-going resource balancing simulations

Relationship owner with the fulfilment labour brokers

Manage attendance, timekeeping, completion of registers and annual leave, ensuring adherence to company policy

Ensure a productive and healthy working environment through teamwork, motivation, encouragement, coaching, performance management, fair, sensitive and consistent use of company IR & disciplinary procedures

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position:

Diploma or relevant degree in Supply Chain, Logistics, Industrial Engineering, Commerce or similar degrees.

4-6 years’ management experience in Retail Operations, Ecommerce fulfilment, Logistics &/or Supply Chain.

Competencies and Skills:

Change management experience.

Strong leadership abilities.

Excellent verbal & written communication skills.

Advanced Computer Literacy.

Data analysis & BI proficiency.

MS Office proficiency.

Knowledge of the relevant legislations.

Knowledge of organizational processes, procedures and policies.

Knowledge of software applications.

Desired Skills:

Retail Operations

Ecommerce fulfilment

Omnichannel Fulfillment

store fulfilment execution

customer orders

Fulfillment Execution Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

