Research Administrator (WCR)

A Research Administrator vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Wits Clinical Research (WCR) in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

WITS CLINICAL RESEARCH (WCR) is a division of the WITS HEALTH CONSORTIUM (PTY) LTD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg (South Africa) under the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences.

With WHC providing the core infrastructure, WITS CLINICAL RESEARCH is free to focus on conducting quality research in the fields of cardiology, cardiovascular risk factors (hypertension, smoking cessation, obesity, hypercholesterolemia, and diabetes), endocrinology, rheumatology, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory, nephrology, gastroenterology, urology, surgery, vaccines and general medicine.

Our team of dedicated physicians and site staff is based at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in order to cover the high-density population located in the City of Johannesburg to the greatest extent. This large geographical coverage, along with an extensive patient database, and passionate recruiters at academic and government hospitals, day hospitals and local physicians, ensure successful patient enrolment in the studies at WCR.

Adherence to Good Clinical Practice Guidelines (ICH GCP) and South African Guidelines is first and foremost at WCR, and site Standard Operating Procedures reflect this commitment.

Main purpose of the job

To perform clinical trial support activities and clerical duties to ensure adherence to protocols and quality information

Location

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Key performance areas

Assist Study Coordinators with data capturing on trial system systems

Upload images or documents as required by the protocol

Resolve queries on trial systems in a timely manner

Assist in maintaining site and patient files

Print results of special investigations from multiple portals

Process biological samples on studies in accordance with local legislature and protocol requirements

Maintain lab stock, i.e. ordering and destruction of consumables, kits, etc.

Track study import and export permits

Log samples shipped in and out of the country per DH requirements

Prepare lab kits for patient visits on a daily basis, updating shared clinic visit calendar

Manage site calibrations

Assist team members with an open helpful attitude, perform on-the-job training where necessary

Assist administrative staff with reception management when necessary

Assist administrative staff with arrangements to be made for participant visits (Patient transport with Uber, Vendor booking details, etc.)

Assist team with ad hoc assignment and duties as needed, delegated by line manager and within the scope of practice

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Exceptional organizational and administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Certification in good clinical practice (GCP)

IATA certification (shipping certification)

Must be able to assist with data capturing and online trackers

Physically handle biological specimens

Ability to prioritize own workload, take initiative (pro-active) and work to tight deadlines

Self-motivated with high regard for work ethic, values and integrity

Required minimum work experience

Research Administrator experience with a clinical trial background will be advantageous

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 11 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position