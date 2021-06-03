Research Consultant

Jun 3, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The Recruitment Researcher will be primarily responsible to support Six Sense Management with regards to their key clients available vacancies.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Completed Matric
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification advantageous
  • MUST have been in a similar capacity for at least 2 years.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Proactively source and screen candidates for the respective vacancies,
  • Minimum 3 shortlisted suitable and keen candidates per role
  • Format CVs and the summary tables of suitable candidates within a 24-hour period.
  • Interview all shortlisted candidates and pipe line additional CVs.
  • Network and advertise on all relevant portals.
  • Identify skills to match appropriately against vacancies.
  • Conduct reference checks and gather all relevant supporting documents from candidates.
  • Search for Recruitment Tenders.
  • Conduct company, industry as well as Competitor Analysis and research.
  • Marketing of High Profile candidates to various identified companies.
  • Pipeline candidates for future placements
  • Manage Six Sense Blogs
  • Manage Six Sense Social Media communication and content
  • Assist with administration, reception and support services functions.
  • Assist Senior Talent Partners in sourcing candidates
  • Load top talent on the company’s database
  • Marketing candidates into companies
  • Providing feedback to applicants throughout the recruitment process
  • Conduct quality assurance on talent partner processes and performance including client satisfaction surveys

Key Performance Targets

Target
Source and qualify with a minimum of 3 suitable and keen candidates for the respective vacancies, format CVs, compile the summary tables of suitable candidates within a 24-hour period.
Matching of CVs to Job Profile

Measurement
Vacancy Fill Rate = No of vacancies completed in 24 hours
Total Number of Vacancies Given
Match Hit Rate = Number of CVs Shortlisted By the Client
Total Number of CVs Submitted

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Learn more/Apply for this position