Sales Representative at Capital Growth

We are looking for 7 Full Time Sales Rep who will be based at the main branch in CBD. We will be hiring into permanent roles. Apply to potentially secure an interview with us, then make an impression once we meet in person. This is a sales role afterall.

The suitable applicant will be responsible for selling and publicising our exclusive range of products. We are looking to take on individuals who excel in a target driven environment and who possess a strong work ethic. We will give preference to candidates who have obtained a minimum of 6-12 months experience. It is key that applicants are able to communicate diversely.

Requirements: Matric/Equivalent + South African ID.

Desired Skills:

sales

marketing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

