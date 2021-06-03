SAP Consultants at Deloitte 3

I am assisting our US team to fill in below requirements6 months contractProject: They have started up a global S/4 program for the divestiture of clientss Memory business, which will be stood up on an SAP S/4 greenfield platform. For this we are looking for a number of resources spanning all aspects of Finance, Order to Cash and Supply Chain. The attached document shows the detailed open positionsSenior SAP Consultant (Cutover)SAP Analyst (Cutover)SAP Consultant (COPA)Senior SAP SCMPTP Ariba SourcingSAP ConsultantPTP Ariba ContractIf this is you and you meet one of the requirements, please submit your CV

