SCM Practitioner: Assets Management (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Jun 3, 2021

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management: Assets Management to to render support to the Department of Science and Technology through effective development, implementation and maintenance of Asset management systems.

Requirements

  • 1-2 years’ experience in SCM/ Finance
  • Three-year National Diploma/NQF 6 in Logistics or related qualification.

Competency Requirements:

  • Knowledge of public service rules and prescripts
  • Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations and guidelines
  • Knowledge of Asset Management processes and procedures
  • Knowledge of Supply Chain Framework and Environment
  • Tools and techniques for assets verification
  • Standard chart of accounts

Description of Tasks

  • Asset’s verification
  • Asset Register
  • Audit reports

Learn more/Apply for this position