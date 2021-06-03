SCM Practitioner: Assets Management (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management: Assets Management to to render support to the Department of Science and Technology through effective development, implementation and maintenance of Asset management systems.

Requirements

1-2 years’ experience in SCM/ Finance

Three-year National Diploma/NQF 6 in Logistics or related qualification.

Competency Requirements:

Knowledge of public service rules and prescripts

Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations and guidelines

Knowledge of Asset Management processes and procedures

Knowledge of Supply Chain Framework and Environment

Tools and techniques for assets verification

Standard chart of accounts

Description of Tasks

Asset’s verification

Asset Register

Audit reports

