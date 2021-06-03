SCM Practitioner: Assets Management (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management: Assets Management to to render support to the Department of Science and Technology through effective development, implementation and maintenance of Asset management systems.
Requirements
- 1-2 years’ experience in SCM/ Finance
- Three-year National Diploma/NQF 6 in Logistics or related qualification.
Competency Requirements:
- Knowledge of public service rules and prescripts
- Knowledge of PFMA, Treasury Regulations and guidelines
- Knowledge of Asset Management processes and procedures
- Knowledge of Supply Chain Framework and Environment
- Tools and techniques for assets verification
- Standard chart of accounts
Description of Tasks
- Asset’s verification
- Asset Register
- Audit reports