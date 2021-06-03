SCM Practitioner Payment Clerk (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management Practitioner : Payment Clerk to administer DST supplier database.
Requirements
- 1 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment.
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position.
- Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration.
Competency Requirements:
- Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
- SCM process and procedures
- Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations.
Description of Tasks
- Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS
- Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier
- Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system)
- Update the Accrual report.