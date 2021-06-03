SCM Practitioner Payment Clerk (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management Practitioner : Payment Clerk to administer DST supplier database.

Requirements

1 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment.

An understanding of the technical aspects of the position.

Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration.

Competency Requirements:

Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS

SCM process and procedures

Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations.

Description of Tasks

Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS

Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier

Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system)

Update the Accrual report.

