SCM Practitioner Payment Clerk (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Jun 3, 2021

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management Practitioner : Payment Clerk to administer DST supplier database.

Requirements

  • 1 2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment.
  • An understanding of the technical aspects of the position.
  • Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration.

Competency Requirements:

  • Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
  • SCM process and procedures
  • Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations.

Description of Tasks

  • Capture Supplier Payments on LOGIS and BAS
  • Reconciliation of monthly statements from supplier
  • Maintaining payments records of companies and filing. (Verification of banking details on safety web system)
  • Update the Accrual report.

