Senior Customer Service Consultant at PG Glass

For this position, extensive travel within South Africa and the ability to work in different provinces for extended periods on short notice is required.

PG Glass is the leading supplier of auto glass and building glass replacement services in Southern Africa. Over 110 Fitment Centres are available to replace or repair auto glass, PG Glass Medic chip repair, windscreen wipers, TempSecure windows and replace glass in homes and buildings. A 24 hour contact centre is available to serve customers and process insurance claims. PG Glass fit only genuine Shatterprufe, Safevue, OE glass, Armourplate, LLumar and PG SmartGlass products

Main job purpose:

To manage the front desk of a Fitment Centre by providing professional operational support and general business consultation to all customers and staff, whilst ensuring compliance to corporate identity, operating standards and business processes and procedures. To ensure that all internal sales are processed and administered to standard business practices and taking a guiding and leadership role in the absence of a Fitment Centre Manager.

Main Objective:

Contribute towards the achievement of Company budgets by following and facilitating effective stock control procedures, generating sales, effective cash management and strict adherence to Company processes that will result in sustainable profitability and growth.

To handle the processing of claims accurately and quickly by liaising with the customer on the correct excess amounts and collect payments to ensure that daily key performance indicators are achieved and to avoid any financial losses to the business.

Ensure that the Best Administrative Practices are always adhered to when conducting administration in order to ensure stock control and ordering processes are adhered to and customers have the ultimate low effort experience.

Utilise the scheduling system in the Service Centre, maximising the productivity of fitters, in order to maintain the targeted jobs per fit per day, enabling the Fitment Centre to run to full capacity and customers’ expectations are managed.

To accurately order stock according to work schedules following the buy-out procedures to ensure that there are no delays in rendering services to customers to maintain the highest standard possible.

Adhere and obey to any other reasonable work requests from PG Glass Management.

Secure end of day and split reports, analyse all variances and escalate all discrepancies to manager so as to ensure processes have been adhered to, and to avoid financial losses.

To upskill and develop counter staff by identifying training needs, conducting and facilitating over-the-shoulder training and liaising with management so as to ensure exceptional customer service is achieved (low effort experience) through skills building and knowledge sharing.

Identify and escalate any potential detractors which may negatively affect the targeted Nett Promoter Scores (NPS), which in turn would affect the Fitment Centre’s KPI’s and business achievement of a Low Effort Customer Experience.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Bachelor’s Degree/ BTech (Commercial degree/Supply Chain and Logistics/Business Management/Sales and Marketing).

Knowledge:

Computer Literacy.

Excellent Customer Service.

Skills:

Excellent Interpersonal Skills.

Excellent Telephonic Skills.

Problem Solving Skills.

Analyse and institute improved methods in providing an efficient service to customers.

Business Acumen.

Leadership Skills.

Must be a self-starter.

Key Requirements:

Extensive travel is required in this role.

Ability to work in different provinces for extended periods on short notice.

Desired Skills:

Front Desk Support

Operational Support

Internal Sales

Customer Service

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

