Senior Diesel Mechanic

Listed group requires seasoned diesel mechanic to carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all heavy machinery and trucks.

The successful candidate must have experience working on multiple machinery brands

Main duties will include:

Carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all machinery

Maintaining a high standard of workmanship

Perform standby duties and willing to work overtime

Co-operation with other workers

Promote company image

Assist in branch activities, as directed.

Fault Finding

Testing of parts

Inspections and risk assessments when required

Compliance to statutory code of practice

Perform planned maintenances

Maintain a smooth work flow

Attending to Breakdowns

Adhere to Workplace Safety regulations.

Required qualifications:

Must have a Grade 12 / matriculation certificate

Must be a qualified Diesel Mechanic – Red Seal quialified

10 years experience post trade qualification

Multi-brand repair experience will be highly advantageous!

Must have a valid drivers license

Must be able to work in a team and independently

Must have computer skills

Customer service orientation

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

diesel mechanic

red seal

minimum 10 years experience

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

performance bonus

