Senior Diesel Mechanic

Listed group requires seasoned diesel mechanic to carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all heavy machinery and trucks.
The successful candidate must have experience working on multiple machinery brands
Main duties will include:
- Carry out maintenance, servicing and repairs on all machinery
- Maintaining a high standard of workmanship
- Perform standby duties and willing to work overtime
- Co-operation with other workers
- Promote company image
- Assist in branch activities, as directed.
- Fault Finding
- Testing of parts
- Inspections and risk assessments when required
- Compliance to statutory code of practice
- Perform planned maintenances
- Maintain a smooth work flow
- Attending to Breakdowns
- Adhere to Workplace Safety regulations.
Required qualifications:
- Must have a Grade 12 / matriculation certificate
- Must be a qualified Diesel Mechanic – Red Seal quialified
- 10 years experience post trade qualification
- Multi-brand repair experience will be highly advantageous!
- Must have a valid drivers license
- Must be able to work in a team and independently
- Must have computer skills
- Customer service orientation
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- diesel mechanic
- red seal
- minimum 10 years experience
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- performance bonus