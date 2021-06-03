Senior Syspro Administrator

Exciting opportunity! A fast, growing manufacturer based in Montague Gardens is seeking your expertise knowledge as a Senior Sypro Administrator to join their dynamic team. Responsibles includes keeping Syspro (the ERP system) in line with movement of stock from the receipt of the Raw Material to Finished Goods, interpreting, processing and completing documentation received from the factory. The ideal candidate must have matric, 3 years experience / manufacturing industry background, 3 years ADVANCED Syspro (version 7) experience. If you meet the requirements and worked on Syspro modules, Work in Progress (WIP), Inventory, Bills of Materials (BOM), Purchase and Sales Orders, then apply now!

Desired Skills:

Syspro

Manufacturing

Inventory

Purchasing Orders

Sales Orders

Bills of Material

Work in Progress

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

talentCRU

