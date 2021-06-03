Service / Maintenance Technician at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading manufacturing and equipment supply company, seeks to employ a qualified and trade tested Electrician/Millwright for their fast paced operation in Cape Town.

Please note that this role is not just dealing with in-house maintenance equipment of their own production machinery but also holds a strong component of providing a service to existing customers who have purchased their fabricated equipment and machinery.

Key requirements to meet for consideration:

You will be a trade tested Millwright or Electrician, coupled with a minimum of 5 years experience in managing factory maintenance, fault finding, installation and commissioning of high speed and often complex manufacturing equipment.

You will have a keen understanding of the latest technology, be able to provide input in new technologies to improve systems and processes, as well as have proven experience in managing installation and commissioning of equipment produced for client both nationally and internationally.

You will have a proven track record in managing maintenance projects, prioritizing breakdowns and be administratively competent to complete job cards, ensure sufficient parts and components are available and to manage warranty claims.

You will also be able to complete designs of refurbishments, train staff on new technologies and provide technical advice where necessary.

Your “can do” and team player approach to providing a service and coordinating a professional maintenance department will secure

