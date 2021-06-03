Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders to contribute to the provision of a fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective to supply chain management services in line with the enabling regulations of the government.

Requirements

1-2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment

An understanding of the technical aspects of the position

Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration.

Competency Requirement:

Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS

SCM process and procedures

Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations.

