Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders to contribute to the provision of a fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective to supply chain management services in line with the enabling regulations of the government.
Requirements
- 1-2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
- An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
- Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration.
Competency Requirement:
- Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
- SCM process and procedures
- Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations.