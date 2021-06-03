Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Jun 3, 2021

Our Client in Pretoria is looking to hire a Supply Chain Management Practitioner: Orders to contribute to the provision of a fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective to supply chain management services in line with the enabling regulations of the government.

Requirements

  • 1-2 years relevant experience in a Supply Chain Management environment
  • An understanding of the technical aspects of the position
  • Grade 12/ NQF Level 4 plus Certificate or diploma in purchasing/logistics/Business administration.

Competency Requirement:

  • Knowledge on LOGIS and BAS
  • SCM process and procedures
  • Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (BBBEAA), Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Treasury Regulations.

