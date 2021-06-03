Tax Accountant (Bedfordview)

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Tax Accountant to join a well established company that specialises in financial and accounting turn-key services and solutions for Medical Practitioners.

Duties

Manage full function of client portfolio

Monthly management reports

Accounts to Financial Statements

Drafting of annual financial statements for companies, trusts and sole proprietors

Providing tax advise to clients (Their client base is medical doctors)

E-filing

Prepare and submit income tax, provisional tax and VAT returns for sole proprietors, companies and trusts

Attend to all SARS Correspondence

Involved in the development and growth of new clients

Accounting Degree, completed or in final year

Registered with SARS controlling body as a Tax Practitioner (SAIBA, SAIPA, SAIT or IAC)

Pastel is essential

3 Years experience in an auditing / accounting environment

Own reliable transport essential

Desired Skills:

Income Tax

Tax Accounting

Taxation

Tax Returns

Personal Tax

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

South African Institute of Professional Accountant

Southern African Institute of Business Accountants

About The Employer:

Their services include Accounting, Tax, Asset Management, Financial Planning, Short Term Insurance and Medical Billing services. Dispite COVID-19, this company has been growing in leaps and bounds and is very stable.

