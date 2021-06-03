Tax Accountant (Bedfordview)

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Tax Accountant to join a well established company that specialises in financial and accounting turn-key services and solutions for Medical Practitioners.
Duties
Manage full function of client portfolio
Monthly management reports
Accounts to Financial Statements
Drafting of annual financial statements for companies, trusts and sole proprietors
Providing tax advise to clients (Their client base is medical doctors)
E-filing
Prepare and submit income tax, provisional tax and VAT returns for sole proprietors, companies and trusts
Attend to all SARS Correspondence
Involved in the development and growth of new clients
Accounting Degree, completed or in final year
Registered with SARS controlling body as a Tax Practitioner (SAIBA, SAIPA, SAIT or IAC)
Pastel is essential
3 Years experience in an auditing / accounting environment
Own reliable transport essential
Desired Skills:
- Income Tax
- Tax Accounting
- Taxation
- Tax Returns
- Personal Tax
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
- South African Institute of Professional Accountant
- Southern African Institute of Business Accountants
About The Employer:
Their services include Accounting, Tax, Asset Management, Financial Planning, Short Term Insurance and Medical Billing services. Dispite COVID-19, this company has been growing in leaps and bounds and is very stable.