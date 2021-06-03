Technical Operations Manager

My client, a well established organisation in Durban has an urgent requirement for a Technical Operations Manager with solid ISP Exposure.

Purpose of the role

Overall responsibility for the day-to-day operational monitoring and support of the companys infrastructure and technical services

Management and development of the operations team, supervising their work to ensure that it is of highest standard and that they meet the agreed KPIs and objectives that have been set for them.

Responsibilities include:

Responsible for managing the team, systems and processes to support global network, hosting, security and voice services

Day-to-day operation of the operational team, providing overall guidance and supervision

Manage operational resources to ensure that the business is able to meet the service levels required and respond in a timely manner to network and server anomalies and outages

Manage the team, supervising their work to ensure that it is of highest standard and that they meet the agreed KPIs and objectives

Necessary Experience and/or Qualification

Experience in managing operations teams.

At least 3 years experience in comparable role within a service provider or telecoms organisation

Strong engineering background with at least 5 years experience in the IT industry

Hands-on experience with monitoring, network diagnostic and network analytics tools Knowledge and experience of physical network infrastructure and supporting large networks.

ITIL qualifications is an advantage.

Experience of ISO27001 is an advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position