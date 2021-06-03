Technical SEO Specialist at Ntice Search

My client, a world-class full-service digital agency, is looking for a Technical SEO Specialist to join their team. You will have the opportunity to work with some great global and local brands across a range of fast-growing sectors. The opportunity is fully remote as they continue to embrace working from home.Responsibilities
- Develop optimisation strategies that increase client’s search engine results rankings
- Research SEO keywords to use throughout the company’s website and marketing materials
- Run SEO audits for current and prospective clients
- Set measurable goals that demonstrate improvement in marketing efforts
- Monitor daily performance metrics to understand SEO strategy performance
- Efficiently communicate with colleagues and clients professionals to align goals
- Collaborate with others within the performance team to manage SEO strategy
- Brief copywriters on compelling and high-quality website content, including blog posts and page descriptions
- Update content and website links for maximum optimization and search engine rankings
- Use tools such as Google Analytics, Ahrefs, SEO, SEMRush, Google Data Studio
Requirements
- 2-3 years experience in developing and executing SEO campaigns (Agency side preferred)
- Understanding of search engine algorithms and ranking methods
- Experience with SEO industry programs, such as Google Analytics or Adobe Analytics
- Knowledge of keyword research and data mining tools
- Able to complete competitive analysis of other companies within the industry
- Strong technical and analytical skills
- Excellent with Excel
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills (email, phone, etc.)
- Comfortable analysing high volumes of data daily
- Familiarity with WordPress or other content management systems
- Experience with other aspects of marketing, such as customer growth and promotion