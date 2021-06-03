Technical SEO Specialist at Ntice Search

My client, a world-class full-service digital agency, is looking for a Technical SEO Specialist to join their team. You will have the opportunity to work with some great global and local brands across a range of fast-growing sectors. The opportunity is fully remote as they continue to embrace working from home.Responsibilities

Develop optimisation strategies that increase client’s search engine results rankings

Research SEO keywords to use throughout the company’s website and marketing materials

Run SEO audits for current and prospective clients

Set measurable goals that demonstrate improvement in marketing efforts

Monitor daily performance metrics to understand SEO strategy performance

Efficiently communicate with colleagues and clients professionals to align goals

Collaborate with others within the performance team to manage SEO strategy

Brief copywriters on compelling and high-quality website content, including blog posts and page descriptions

Update content and website links for maximum optimization and search engine rankings

Use tools such as Google Analytics, Ahrefs, SEO, SEMRush, Google Data Studio

Requirements

2-3 years experience in developing and executing SEO campaigns (Agency side preferred)

Understanding of search engine algorithms and ranking methods

Experience with SEO industry programs, such as Google Analytics or Adobe Analytics

Knowledge of keyword research and data mining tools

Able to complete competitive analysis of other companies within the industry

Strong technical and analytical skills

Excellent with Excel

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (email, phone, etc.)

Comfortable analysing high volumes of data daily

Familiarity with WordPress or other content management systems

Experience with other aspects of marketing, such as customer growth and promotion

