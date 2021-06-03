Toolmaker

Jun 3, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

Ensure maximum availability of tooling to produce at the required cycle time and quality level

MAIN MISSIONS AND RESULTS:

Provide assistance to Production for tooling related tasks and to ensure that practices and procedures are implemented to firms standards.

  • Validate new tooling (Run at Rate)
  • Contribute to the improvement of tooling standards
  • Manage tooling modifications
  • Train the operators on the safe operation of new tooling/equipment and provide them with the necessary instructions
  • Manage Engineer Change Requests resulting in tooling modifications
  • Ensure that tooling and equipment conforms to the Group’s Health, Safety & Environmental Standards
  • Propose and implement continuous productivity and quality improvement actions
  • Prepare and maintain the integrity of tooling documentation
  • Apply Group standards under the firms Excellence System, as well as other internal and industry standards.
  • Maintenance of tooling and related equipment

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant formal qualification – qualified as a Toolmaker
  • Minimum 3 years experience in an Plastic Injection Moulding environment
  • Automotive experience would be advantageous
  • Applicants must be willing to work shifts

