MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
Ensure maximum availability of tooling to produce at the required cycle time and quality level
MAIN MISSIONS AND RESULTS:
Provide assistance to Production for tooling related tasks and to ensure that practices and procedures are implemented to firms standards.
- Validate new tooling (Run at Rate)
- Contribute to the improvement of tooling standards
- Manage tooling modifications
- Train the operators on the safe operation of new tooling/equipment and provide them with the necessary instructions
- Manage Engineer Change Requests resulting in tooling modifications
- Ensure that tooling and equipment conforms to the Group’s Health, Safety & Environmental Standards
- Propose and implement continuous productivity and quality improvement actions
- Prepare and maintain the integrity of tooling documentation
- Apply Group standards under the firms Excellence System, as well as other internal and industry standards.
- Maintenance of tooling and related equipment
POSITION REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant formal qualification – qualified as a Toolmaker
- Minimum 3 years experience in an Plastic Injection Moulding environment
- Automotive experience would be advantageous
- Applicants must be willing to work shifts