Transport Controller
Temporary position with potential to become permanent
A Multi- National client of ours are urgently looking for a Transport controller.
Requirements:
Matric
Certificate/ Diploma in transport/Logistics
Minimum 3 years experience in transport industry
Experienced in Local and long haul.
Valid drivers license
Working Experience in :
Route planning
Staff management.
Fleet Management.
Administration and Reporting
Compliance & roadworthy
Maintenance of entire fleet as prescribed by the manufacturer
Operational reports
Managing and reporting on diesel usage
Route planning & identifying high risk areas
ADmin: documentation i.e deliveries are completed and filed as per requirements and SOP
Incident & accident investigation
Effective and efficient communiaction with Transport manager
Manage departmental budget
Reports and schedules to be up to date at all times
Experience with Navis
Planning, allocating and coordinating work efficiently
Plan and manage stock movement
Monitor and control the execution of the transport plan
Fluent in English
HIgh command of English
If you are the champion we are looking for, apply today !
This position is urgent.
Desired Skills:
- matric
- tranportation
- logistics
- Logistic Operations
- Manage Vehicle Fleet
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Multi National client