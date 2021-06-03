Transport Controller

Temporary position with potential to become permanent

A Multi- National client of ours are urgently looking for a Transport controller.

Requirements:

Matric

Certificate/ Diploma in transport/Logistics

Minimum 3 years experience in transport industry

Experienced in Local and long haul.

Valid drivers license

Working Experience in :

Route planning

Staff management.

Fleet Management.

Administration and Reporting

Compliance & roadworthy

Maintenance of entire fleet as prescribed by the manufacturer

Operational reports

Managing and reporting on diesel usage

Route planning & identifying high risk areas

ADmin: documentation i.e deliveries are completed and filed as per requirements and SOP

Incident & accident investigation

Effective and efficient communiaction with Transport manager

Manage departmental budget

Reports and schedules to be up to date at all times

Experience with Navis

Planning, allocating and coordinating work efficiently

Plan and manage stock movement

Monitor and control the execution of the transport plan

Fluent in English

HIgh command of English

If you are the champion we are looking for, apply today !

This position is urgent.

Desired Skills:

matric

tranportation

logistics

Logistic Operations

Manage Vehicle Fleet

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Multi National client

Learn more/Apply for this position