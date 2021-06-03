Treasury and FP&A Specialist at Massmart

The Regional Service Expert is in charge of assuring the integrity of the design, testing and development of any new process, solution or tool to be implemented prior the start up or the adoption by Operations, so that business continuity is guaranteed, control environment is not disrupted and operational excellence is sustained.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS CORE ACTIVITIES and ACCOUNTABILITIES

Leads Massmart EBS Initiatives and Supports Execution of Walmart Global Projects

Provides insights to support the Regional Service Manager for the creation of the Project Portfolio for the sub – processes under his / her scope. Coordinates the gathering of information / requirements for designing & developing new tools / solutions / products. Attends the project portfolio reviews.

Ensures the integrity of the design, testing and development of any solution or process prior the start up.

Coordinates the testing cycle of new tools /solutions/ products with his / her counterparts in Operations.

Leads Massmart EBS initiatives for the sub – processes in his / her scope as assigned by RSM.

Supports Operational Excellence in Process Execution in FC & Tax Process

Executes the analysis of business indicators part of the Data Management System to ensure Operational Excellence in process execution, to achieve targets, minimize risks and eradicate losses for the sub – processes in his / her scope.

Supports the migration of new activities to Massmart EBS, provides insights to support the Manager Review Process prior to migration and gets involved in the new process start up, hyper care & stabilization.

Attends weekly Service Management Staff sessions, the Walmart GSM/ RSM touchpoint and any other required session.

Development and Implementation of Tower Specific Training Program

Leads the development & implementation of training programs to increase skills & growing capabilities for the sub – processes in his / her scope.

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications & Experience required for this position:

Minimum Qualifications Requirements

Degree or Higher diploma in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration,

or related field.

At least 3-years’ experience in Finance & Accounting Function.

Other desired experience (not mandatory)

Experience in process transformation.

Knowledge of SAP or other enterprise financial reporting systems.

Experience in Process Migrations Preferred Qualifications.

An individual must be proficient in each of the competencies listed below to successfully perform the responsibilities of this position.

Customer/Member Centered: Focus on the Customer/Member – Reviews customer/member-focused data and adjusts performance to address findings. Promotes and supports associate efforts to exceed customer/member expectations. Informs associates on how to identify and locate resources to meet the diverse needs of customers/members.

Judgment: Use Appropriate Judgment – Identifies, reviews, and applies policies and procedures to make informed judgments. Identifies and uses facts, information, and expertise to set priorities and make informed decisions. Uses data and evidence to determine the causes of problems and develop solutions to address them.

Execution and Results: Manage Execution and Results – Holds associates accountable for completing work within expectations and time requirements. Plans and manages own and others’ time, based on business priorities, and follows up to ensure all work requirements are completed in a timely and accurate manner. Identifies and obtains the resources needed to complete projects. Encourages associates to strive for excellence, efficiency, and quality in work practices.

Planning and Improvement: Plan and Pursue Team-Based Improvement – Coordinates and aligns planning with organizational initiatives and

direction. Looks at work plans and makes changes, as needed, to achieve team or work group objectives. Sets realistic timelines for goal accomplishment. Improves work processes and practices to increase performance and results.

Influence and Communicate: Increase Commitment – Promotes ideas and links them to

business needs and benefits. Builds trusting, cooperative relationships and alliances with others, inside and outside of the organization. Effectively communicates clear, up-to-date information on business plans and priorities (for example, change initiatives). Shares experience and ideas with associates across the organization.

Ethics and Compliance: Manage Ethics and Compliance – Instructs associates on how to act in accordance with policies and procedures, and

supports their efforts in doing so. Ensures associates demonstrate the highest standards of integrity and ethics in work situations. Corrects ethical and compliance issues, enforcing compliance and administering appropriate consequences as needed.

Adaptability: Quickly Adapt – Demonstrates creativity and strength in the face of change, obstacles, and adversity. Adapts to competing demands and shifting priorities. Updates knowledge and skills to handle new complexities, challenges, and responsibilities. Seeks exposure to new ideas and perspectives. Helps associates adjust to and develop the capabilities needed to implement organizational change initiatives.

Desired Skills:

Treasury

FP&A

Financial and Accounting

Process Transformation

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

“Massmart is a South African-based globally competitive regional management group, invested in a portfolio of differentiated, complementary, focused wholesale and retail formats. These are each reliant on high volumes and operational excellence as the foundation of price leadership, in the distribution of mainly branded consumer goods for cash. Massmart is the second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa, the leading retailer of general merchandise, liquor and home improvement equipment and supplies, and the leading wholesaler of basic foods.

The Group comprises nine wholesale and retail chains, and one buying group – 443 stores and 517 buying group members all focused on high-volume and low-cost distribution. We operate in 13 countries in sub-Saharan Africa through the Group’s four operating divisions – Massdiscounters, Masswarehouse, Massbuild and Masscash. We are listed on the main board of the JSE Securities Exchange in the Consumer Services-Retail sector.”

