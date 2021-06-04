Accountant

An opportunity for an Accountant for one of our clients in the Audit firm industry to start ASAP. Cape Town – Diep River

PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilties :

Supervise and initiating the processing of client information cheques, receipts, sales invoices, purchase invoices

Perform bank reconciliations

Processing and reconciling of Petty Cash and cash control accounts

Keeping of a fixed asset register

General journals e.g. depreciation, provisions, interest, salaries, stock, etc.

Process journal entries e.g. new instalment sale agreements, interest on borrowings, provisions, accruals of income and expenses, bad debts etc.

Reconcile debtors and creditors statements.

Correct accounting treatment on disposal of assets (property, plant & equipment) and investments and the calculation of the taxation on capital gains/losses.

Analyse the resulting trial balance for mistakes / deviations and be able to discuss the results with the client.

Analytical review of AFS GP%, Inventory days, Creditors days, Debtors days

Produce a draft set of financials

Prepare the notes to financial statements

Identifying provisions and contingent liabilities

Calculate the tax liability for sole proprietors, individuals, close corporations and trusts, small business corporations, and partnerships.

Reconciliations of input/output VAT to monthly trial balance.

Compiling and discussing with the client of monthly management accounts.

Other :

Requesting information from Clients.

Review junior team members work if required

On-the-job training and development of junior members if required.

Provisional tax calculations

Maintain strong client relationships

Good communicator with Clients and colleagues

Strong management skills, leadership and organisational abilities.

Able to work on their own and run a portfolio of clients.

Meet monthly deadlines timeously.

Have a thorough knowledge of Payroll, VAT and efiling

Requirements :

A good understanding of accounting with at least five years experience.

A degree in accounting will be beneficial

Basic computer literacy ( Microsoft Office, Pastel, etc)

To read and write in both English and Afrikaans

Drivers Licence with own transport to be able to go see clients if and when necessary

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

