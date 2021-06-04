An opportunity for an Accountant for one of our clients in the Audit firm industry to start ASAP. Cape Town – Diep River
PERMANENT POSITION
Responsibilties :
- Supervise and initiating the processing of client information cheques, receipts, sales invoices, purchase invoices
- Perform bank reconciliations
- Processing and reconciling of Petty Cash and cash control accounts
- Keeping of a fixed asset register
- General journals e.g. depreciation, provisions, interest, salaries, stock, etc.
- Process journal entries e.g. new instalment sale agreements, interest on borrowings, provisions, accruals of income and expenses, bad debts etc.
- Reconcile debtors and creditors statements.
- Correct accounting treatment on disposal of assets (property, plant & equipment) and investments and the calculation of the taxation on capital gains/losses.
- Analyse the resulting trial balance for mistakes / deviations and be able to discuss the results with the client.
- Analytical review of AFS GP%, Inventory days, Creditors days, Debtors days
- Produce a draft set of financials
- Prepare the notes to financial statements
- Identifying provisions and contingent liabilities
- Calculate the tax liability for sole proprietors, individuals, close corporations and trusts, small business corporations, and partnerships.
- Reconciliations of input/output VAT to monthly trial balance.
- Compiling and discussing with the client of monthly management accounts.
Other :
- Requesting information from Clients.
- Review junior team members work if required
- On-the-job training and development of junior members if required.
- Provisional tax calculations
- Maintain strong client relationships
- Good communicator with Clients and colleagues
- Strong management skills, leadership and organisational abilities.
- Able to work on their own and run a portfolio of clients.
- Meet monthly deadlines timeously.
- Have a thorough knowledge of Payroll, VAT and efiling
Requirements :
- A good understanding of accounting with at least five years experience.
- A degree in accounting will be beneficial
- Basic computer literacy ( Microsoft Office, Pastel, etc)
- To read and write in both English and Afrikaans
- Drivers Licence with own transport to be able to go see clients if and when necessary
Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.