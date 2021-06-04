Agile Coach

What will you do?

In order to meet business objectives and evolving client needs, it is necessary to ensure continuous business improvement through the introduction of new products, enhancement of existing products or changes to systems, processes or business capabilities that enable improved optimization and/or efficiency. This involves introducing some level of change into the business.

The squads define, design, build, test and deliver these changes and ensure their integration into existing business processes. The Agile Coach works with squads to train and develop skills related to agile practices, frameworks and tools.

The Agile Coach is responsible for equipping squad members with the right knowledge, tools and training to use agile to its full potential. The role involves understanding where squads are in their journey and to offer the right approach to support their growth. To enable continuous improvement the Coach asks the right questions, provides good mental models, challenges people in their thinking and guides them towards consistent quality in their work.

Key Responsibilities:

Guides the Product Owners (POs) in discovery by practicing relevant agile techniques (e.g. journey maps) and facilitates in carving out MBI/MVP for larger epics.

Guides the PO in elaboration to capture the key requirement details within the ecosystem.

Supports Planning by facilitating timeous team breakouts and helps them identify their respective backlogs and dependencies.

Facilitates and ensures that the squads conduct the backlog refinement cadence to slice the feature to user stories at least once within an iteration.

Facilitates and ensures that the team conduct iteration planning cadences to plan for iterations.

Creates and manages iterations within the ecosystem in alignment with the iteration schedule published by release management.

Ensures daily stand ups are practiced so that the team has:

Alignment on the value to be delivered on a given day

A quick view on what value was delivered the day before

The opportunity to highlight any impediments that need to be removed to meet the iteration goal

Manages and ensures that the iteration board are kept updated to reflect the current status.

Encourages the team to achieve a healthy burn down of user stories/features within an iteration.

Represents the respective squads in squad sync and ensures that the teamsare aligned, aware & adjusts for any technical dependencies.

Works closely with the team, Ways Of Working Support Services team & other support structures to ensure smooth functioning of the squads.

Facilitates in show & tell (iteration demos & integrated system demos) and ensures the squads are able to effectively present their deliverables.

Facilitates and ensures that the squads conduct retrospectives every iteration.

Takes on many different styles such as observing, facilitating, expert, counselling, mentoring & teaching and is able to fluidly move between these modes to effectively model the required behaviour.

Qualifications, Knowledge and Skills:

Qualifications:

Any relevant IT Qualification (IT Diploma or Degree) will be a strong recommendation

Agile Coach certification

Scrum Master certification

Knowledge:

Thorough knowledge of agile practices, rituals and ceremonies

Good understanding of modern engineering practices

Thorough knowledge of Jira and Confluence

Good understanding of how agile works at scale

Thorough understanding of how to utilize dashboards, KPI/metrics & burn down charts in guiding the team

Good understanding of Behavior Driven Development methodology

Good understanding of the Continuous Integration &Continuous Deployment pipeline and its execution

Good understanding of the frequent release/release on demand process

Skills:

Able to move fluidly between coaching styles depending on the situation

Understands the principles of team development

Able to provide training based on adult learning principles

Understands that principles are more important than practices.

Able to recognize and act on team conflict

Can coach professionally

Has influence at organizational level

Is familiar with gamification

Natural and strong facilitation skills

Experience:

At least 2 years of working in a fully agile and DevOps environment

