Assistant Director:Expenditure Planning (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client is currently looking to appoint an Assistant Director: Expenditure Planning on a 12 months contract to support identification and review of instruments that will enhance understanding and analysis that support improvements in the functioning and performance of the National System of Innovation.

Key areas of responsibility:

Assisting with the implementation of the survey on government funding on scientific and technological activities (STA)

Assisting with the development and maintenance systems tools for monitoring government investment in science and technology

Providing support in the production of statistical data from Research Information

Administrative and logistical support

Experience:

3 years supervisory experience in statistical data analysis

Education:

A tertiary qualification at NQF level 7 in Statistics Sciences

/ Economics/ Finance / Natural

