Bakery Supervisor

Bakery Supervisor – Hillcrest, KZN (Food Retail industry)

3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.

Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Bakery Supervisor in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment where the customer is valued.

Key Responsibilities:

General Bakery Management duties and responsibilities will apply

Management of the Bakery Sections and product lines manufactured

Assist with product development and planning

Manage costs and budgets

Manage Maintenance and Hygiene standards within the Bakery

Manage staff

Training

Stock controls

Customer Relations

Previous experience within a similar role required.

Practical Skills:

Practical Skills: Team Player

Hands-on character

High level of quality consciousness

Ability to think strategically

Good customer service skills

A creative side (for creating displays)

Previous Experience:

Previous Experience: A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the above-mentioned role.

Must have worked in a Retail Environment

Salary package:

Salary package: Negotiable depending on experience.

Working hours:

Working hours: Must be willing and able to work on Saturdays

Desired Skills:

Bakery

Baking

Management

Team lead

Planning

Health & Safety

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

