Bakery Supervisor

Jun 4, 2021

Bakery Supervisor – Hillcrest, KZN (Food Retail industry)
3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.

Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Bakery Supervisor in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment where the customer is valued.
Key Responsibilities:

  • General Bakery Management duties and responsibilities will apply
  • Management of the Bakery Sections and product lines manufactured
  • Assist with product development and planning
  • Manage costs and budgets
  • Manage Maintenance and Hygiene standards within the Bakery
  • Manage staff
  • Training
  • Stock controls
  • Customer Relations
  • Previous experience within a similar role required.
    Practical Skills:
  • Team Player
  • Hands-on character
  • High level of quality consciousness
  • Ability to think strategically
  • Good customer service skills
  • A creative side (for creating displays)
    Previous Experience:
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the above-mentioned role.
  • Must have worked in a Retail Environment
    Salary package:
  • Negotiable depending on experience.
    Working hours:
  • Must be willing and able to work on Saturdays

Desired Skills:

  • Bakery
  • Baking
  • Management
  • Team lead
  • Planning
  • Health & Safety

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

