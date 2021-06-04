Bakery Supervisor – Hillcrest, KZN (Food Retail industry)
3-month fixed term contract with a possibility of an extension or permanent offer.
Our Client in the Food Retail industry is looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Bakery Supervisor in Hillcrest, DBN. It is a high pressure and fast paced environment where the customer is valued.
Key Responsibilities:
- General Bakery Management duties and responsibilities will apply
- Management of the Bakery Sections and product lines manufactured
- Assist with product development and planning
- Manage costs and budgets
- Manage Maintenance and Hygiene standards within the Bakery
- Manage staff
- Training
- Stock controls
- Customer Relations
- Previous experience within a similar role required.
Practical Skills:
- Team Player
- Hands-on character
- High level of quality consciousness
- Ability to think strategically
- Good customer service skills
- A creative side (for creating displays)
Previous Experience:
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in the above-mentioned role.
- Must have worked in a Retail Environment
Salary package:
- Negotiable depending on experience.
Working hours:
- Must be willing and able to work on Saturdays
Desired Skills:
- Bakery
- Baking
- Management
- Team lead
- Planning
- Health & Safety
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric