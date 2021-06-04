BCM Consultant / Cyber Security

PURPOSE

BCM Consultant who works closely with the business/practice leaders to develop business continuity plansthat leverage industry best practices and standards. The consultant will also assist with risk management(ERM) delivery on some projects. The individual must have an enthusiastic and focused personality who canadapt in a fast-paced environment.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Business continuity

– Assist the Practice Leader to build the business continuity practice

– Manage and execute Business Continuity Management projects for different clients

– Implement disaster recovery methods

– Conduct Business Impact Assessments, develop recovery strategies, and produce manual proceduresaccording to the BIA requirements.

– Populate and audit the battle boxes

– Schedule and manage the testing of the plans

– Develop policy documents and sign-off the test strategy

– Plan the test executing and ensure that relevant test checklists are available

– Ensure that finding and recommendations resulting from tests are documented Implementrecommendations resulting from test

– Train all staff in business continuity processes

– Draft reports to clients

Risk management

– Develop and implement the risk management framework and policy.

– Plan and conduct regular reviews of risk exposure in compliance with the risk management policy

– Review risk policies and practices and benchmark against industry best practices

– Review Strategic and Operational risk profiles and tolerance levels annually and quarterly whennecessary.

– Provide guidance to business and risk and control owners on the consistent application of the riskmanagement process.

– Plan and facilitate risk reviews and develop effective risk review processes.

– Gather and analyse risk data to support decisions in risk management and other processes

– Prepare risk reports and analysis to stakeholders (Audit and Risk Com and Management Team)

– Provide training to clients on the risk management framework and application

Cyber Security

REQUIREMENTS:

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Degree/BTech or National Diploma in Risk Management, Business, IT or any Finance related discipline.

Experience in writing plans, process and procedural documents

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

ERM

BCM

ISO

Crisis Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

a Global leader in defining, designing, and delivering innovative solutions to better quantify and manage risk.

