Business Development Specialist

We are looking for a highly motivated, driven, and energetic individual to assist the business to expand their footprint within the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) customer base.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the development and implementation of an effective sales strategy for these target customers with the express mandate to drive sustainable growth through revenue growth and forging strong and lasting relationships with the target customer base.

Conduct research using existing and new data within current customers to ensure maximisation of revenue growth

Conduct research to identify new opportunities as well as specific customer requirements and needs

Follow industry trends using all avenues including news articles, publications & platforms such as LinkedIn

Develop a strategy which focuses on revenue growth as well as key technical selling to target existing and new customers

Arrange business meetings with new and prospective clients

Promote ELE products and services with a keen understanding of clients upcoming projects and requirements

Ensure that all contractual dealings with the EPC companies adhere to applicable laws, commercially & technically

Create a database, to be shared with the management team, of all customer contacts with relevant data including revenue

Provide consistent and reliable feedback and after sales support

Drive and assist with the compilation of business proposals targeted at specific customers and projects

Follow up and negotiate proposals and quotations to ensure at least a 50% success rate

Provide regular feedback to the management team on all areas of progress including but not limited to;

Quote conversion rate

Challenges

Industry trends

Upcoming projects

Revenue tracking

Continuous improvement suggestions

Skills, Attributes and Education

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, business management, marketing, communications or another related field will be an advantage

Proven track record within business development in the EPC or similar sector

Experience in the lifting equipment market is a definite advantage

Technical know how in regard to assisting EPC clients with specific lifting applications

Candidate must be presentable and professional

Candidate must have a valid driver’s license and passport

Desired Skills:

Business Development

Sales

New Business Opportunities

Selling experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Wholesale & Trading

2 to 5 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We have a proud record as a specialist supplier of lifting equipment, representing the world’s foremost brands and manufacturers. With our in-house industrial and electrical engineering expertise, all special lifting systems and attachments are designed, manufactured, installed and commissioned under one roof. All of our equipment is manufactured to international engineering standards and is supplied with certificates of test and conformance.

