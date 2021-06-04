Business Development Specialist

We are looking for a highly motivated, driven, and energetic individual to assist the business to expand their footprint within the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) customer base.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the development and implementation of an effective sales strategy for these target customers with the express mandate to drive sustainable growth through revenue growth and forging strong and lasting relationships with the target customer base.
- Conduct research using existing and new data within current customers to ensure maximisation of revenue growth
- Conduct research to identify new opportunities as well as specific customer requirements and needs
- Follow industry trends using all avenues including news articles, publications & platforms such as LinkedIn
- Develop a strategy which focuses on revenue growth as well as key technical selling to target existing and new customers
- Arrange business meetings with new and prospective clients
- Promote ELE products and services with a keen understanding of clients upcoming projects and requirements
- Ensure that all contractual dealings with the EPC companies adhere to applicable laws, commercially & technically
- Create a database, to be shared with the management team, of all customer contacts with relevant data including revenue
- Provide consistent and reliable feedback and after sales support
- Drive and assist with the compilation of business proposals targeted at specific customers and projects
- Follow up and negotiate proposals and quotations to ensure at least a 50% success rate
Provide regular feedback to the management team on all areas of progress including but not limited to;
- Quote conversion rate
- Challenges
- Industry trends
- Upcoming projects
- Revenue tracking
- Continuous improvement suggestions
Skills, Attributes and Education
- Bachelor’s degree in business administration, business management, marketing, communications or another related field will be an advantage
- Proven track record within business development in the EPC or similar sector
- Experience in the lifting equipment market is a definite advantage
- Technical know how in regard to assisting EPC clients with specific lifting applications
- Candidate must be presentable and professional
- Candidate must have a valid driver’s license and passport
Desired Skills:
- Business Development
- Sales
- New Business Opportunities
- Selling experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Wholesale & Trading
- 2 to 5 years Business Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We have a proud record as a specialist supplier of lifting equipment, representing the world’s foremost brands and manufacturers. With our in-house industrial and electrical engineering expertise, all special lifting systems and attachments are designed, manufactured, installed and commissioned under one roof. All of our equipment is manufactured to international engineering standards and is supplied with certificates of test and conformance.