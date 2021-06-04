CA License Management Operations Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a CA License Management Operations Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8 Years

Level of Experience: Expert

Minimum qualifications required:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.

TIL certification (advantageous)

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)

tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system

requirement documentation based on business processes

perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

ensure that all processes have been investigated /

considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Technical/Functional Skills:

Deep ITSM knowledge

Experience in Operations and structure teams

Functional knowledge

Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes

ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

AGILE Project Management knowledge

JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial

Quality Management

Mentoring

Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.

ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).

Desired Skills:

ITPM

SAP BW

ITSM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

