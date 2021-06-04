CA License Management Operations Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a CA License Management Operations Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 8 Years

Level of Experience: Expert

Minimum qualifications required:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.
  • TIL certification (advantageous)
  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)
  • tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system
  • requirement documentation based on business processes
  • perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • ensure that all processes have been investigated /
  • considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Technical/Functional Skills:

Deep ITSM knowledge

  • Experience in Operations and structure teams
  • Functional knowledge
  • Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
  • AGILE Project Management knowledge
  • JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial
  • Quality Management
  • Mentoring
  • Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
  • ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).

Desired Skills:

  • ITPM
  • SAP BW
  • ITSM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

