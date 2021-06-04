CA License Management Operations Consultant at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a CA License Management Operations Consultant to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience: 8 Years
Level of Experience: Expert
Minimum qualifications required:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.
- TIL certification (advantageous)
- Relevant IT / Business Degree
Tasks and Responsibilities:
Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)
- tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system
- requirement documentation based on business processes
- perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- ensure that all processes have been investigated /
- considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Technical/Functional Skills:
Deep ITSM knowledge
- Experience in Operations and structure teams
- Functional knowledge
- Understand Processes, deep process knowledge in BMW processes
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
- AGILE Project Management knowledge
- JAVA and SAP BW know how beneficial
- Quality Management
- Mentoring
- Understanding of IT Infrastructure and relations between components.
- ITPM process knowledge and work experience (advantageous).
Desired Skills:
- ITPM
- SAP BW
- ITSM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years