Conveyancing Secretary

POSITION : CONVEYANCING SECRETARY(ABSA BONDS)

AREA : NORTHERN SUBURBS, JOHANNESBURG

SALARY : MARKET RELATED

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

To manage Bonds for ABSA Bank from inception to finalisation.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Completed Matric is Essential.

ANy Legal secretary / paralegal / conveyancing qualification/Certifications are advantageous.

Must have at least 5-8 years experience as conveyancing secretary specialising in ABSA Bonds.

Strong competency in bond registration and bond cancellation wrt Absa Bank Limited

Exposure to other Banks are advantageous however focus is solely ABSA Bank Ltd

Must be able to work independently with minimal supervision within a quick turnaround time.

Exposure to any Legal computer packages

Full working knowledge of all MS packages.

Duties:

Must run with bonds registration and bond cancellation transaction from inception to finalisation.

Prepare and open files accurately according to specifications.

Administer and organize the conveyancing legal practice.

Effective stakeholder communication skills essential for both internal and external parties

Drafting of all conveyancing related documents

Attend to lodgements and registrations of all bond registration and cancellations.

Attend to all the finances and statement of accounts related to conveyancing transactions.

Ability to demonstrate sound legal technical ability and knowledge of relevant legislation

Any other tasks related to the Bonds allocated role

