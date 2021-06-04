Credit Clerk

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Intermediate Computer Literacy Skills
  • A minim of 3 years or more experience in a Creditors environment
  • Experience on Sage Evo advantageous or Pastel Partner

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Accuracy and attention to detail to maintain high standards in work output.
  • The ability to make decisions independently
  • Assertiveness
  • Maintains a supplier-focused mindset that acknowledges the value of the supplier
  • Excellent time management skills
  • The ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Excellent communication (verbal and written) skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Team player

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel Evolution
  • Sage Evo advantageous
  • Creditors environment
  • Credit Control

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

