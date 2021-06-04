Credit Clerk

Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Intermediate Computer Literacy Skills
- A minim of 3 years or more experience in a Creditors environment
- Experience on Sage Evo advantageous or Pastel Partner
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Accuracy and attention to detail to maintain high standards in work output.
- The ability to make decisions independently
- Assertiveness
- Maintains a supplier-focused mindset that acknowledges the value of the supplier
- Excellent time management skills
- The ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Excellent communication (verbal and written) skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Team player
Desired Skills:
- Pastel Evolution
- Sage Evo advantageous
- Creditors environment
- Credit Control
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma