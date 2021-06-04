My Client, is a family owned and run export trading business based in Durban that has been in existence for the last 49 years.
They specialise in the exports of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to about 45 countries throughout the world.
They have launched a unique, online interactive ordering and management platform for our international customers and are currently looking for an experienced Data Capturer to join our Team.
They are looking for someone who has previous experience in FMCG data capturing and the capability to work with our team in maintaining our product listing and pricing..
They are looking for someone who has excellent computer literacy skills and knowledge, is quick and accurate and who can take project and make it their own.
Excellent knowledge and skills working with excel on an advanced basis is required.
The candidate will be required to do the following:
- Perform data capture tasks with a very low defect rate, both image and price list capture.
- Ensure data format standards and conventions are adhered to.
- Action missing/erroneous data requests from the Export Services team.
- Liaise with accounts department to ensure that that any areas for which accounts are responsible are being updated.
- Report on the progress of tasks as soon as tasks are completed.
- Ensure that any data configuration blockers to business process are resolved timeously and fed back to the user who raised the request.
- High level of professionalism when interacting with “users” and resolving their queries.
They are looking for someone with the following characteristics:
- Driven and dedicated.
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, self-motivated
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
- Numerically minded
- Perfectionist
- Proactive
- Attention to detail and high standards of quality.
- Be able to handle pressure and deadlines.
- Strong communication skills
- Structured thinking & prioritisation skills
- Organised and systematic
They are looking for someone who is:
- Happy with repetitive work
- Good with taking instructions
- Able to work in a team structure but also happy to work independently
- Deadline driven
- Extremely productive and able to set a high standard for themselves and others around them
Minimum requirements:
- Need to have completed matric with Maths core being a subject
- Fully computer literate
- An advanced working knowledge of Excel
- Previous experience in data capture for FMCG products
- Experience / knowledge in categorising FMCG products
- Database experience advantageous (SQL Server)
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- Sql Server
- Computer Literacy
- Maths
- Perfectionist
- Proactive
- communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Water Freight
- 2 to 5 years Data Capturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree