Data Capturer

My Client, is a family owned and run export trading business based in Durban that has been in existence for the last 49 years.

They specialise in the exports of FMCG’s, fruit and vegetables, wines and building materials to about 45 countries throughout the world.

They have launched a unique, online interactive ordering and management platform for our international customers and are currently looking for an experienced Data Capturer to join our Team.

They are looking for someone who has previous experience in FMCG data capturing and the capability to work with our team in maintaining our product listing and pricing..

They are looking for someone who has excellent computer literacy skills and knowledge, is quick and accurate and who can take project and make it their own.

Excellent knowledge and skills working with excel on an advanced basis is required.

The candidate will be required to do the following:

Perform data capture tasks with a very low defect rate, both image and price list capture.

Ensure data format standards and conventions are adhered to.

Action missing/erroneous data requests from the Export Services team.

Liaise with accounts department to ensure that that any areas for which accounts are responsible are being updated.

Report on the progress of tasks as soon as tasks are completed.

Ensure that any data configuration blockers to business process are resolved timeously and fed back to the user who raised the request.

High level of professionalism when interacting with “users” and resolving their queries.

They are looking for someone with the following characteristics:

Driven and dedicated.

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, self-motivated

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Numerically minded

Perfectionist

Proactive

Attention to detail and high standards of quality.

Be able to handle pressure and deadlines.

Strong communication skills

Structured thinking & prioritisation skills

Organised and systematic

They are looking for someone who is:

Happy with repetitive work

Good with taking instructions

Able to work in a team structure but also happy to work independently

Deadline driven

Extremely productive and able to set a high standard for themselves and others around them

Minimum requirements:

Need to have completed matric with Maths core being a subject

Fully computer literate

An advanced working knowledge of Excel

Previous experience in data capture for FMCG products

Experience / knowledge in categorising FMCG products

Database experience advantageous (SQL Server)

Desired Skills:

FMCG

Sql Server

Computer Literacy

Maths

Perfectionist

Proactive

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Water Freight

2 to 5 years Data Capturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

