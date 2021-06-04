Data Engineer (EE) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The technical & analytical expertise of a Data Engineer is sought by an innovative Investment Firm where your core role will be to work autonomously and translate complex business requirements into tangible deliverables, while being equally comfortable engaging directly with stakeholders. There will also be an opportunity to grow the platform and data architectures to facilitate future Data Science and analytics projects, both on-prem and in the cloud. You must possess a relevant Bachelors Degree with a strong academic record, at least 2 years practical work experience in a similar role, a CS background or similar, Python/R skills, knowledge of Microservices, SOLID, Scrum, Kanban, familiar with DevOps concepts such as CI/CD & infrastructure-as-code and Backend Development APIs, messaging, multithread systems & scheduling. Please note this is an EE role.DUTIES:

Develop and maintain robust data pipelines capable of handling terabytes of data.

Work with business teams to perform complex data analyses and build predictive models.

Identify, design, and implement process improvements through automation and the evolution of systems and technology stack.

Develop web applications, tools, and in-house frameworks to facilitate and monitor the above tasks.

Champion best practices in process and software development.

Help to guide the technical direction through design discussions, code reviews and technical presentations.

Collaborate and knowledge-sharing with other Development teams.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A Bachelors Degree in a relevant subject with an outstanding academic record.

Experience/Skills

A minimum of 2 years practical working experience in similar role.

CS background or similar.

Experience in a language with a large data-science community (e.g., Python or R).

Knowledge of common software architectures and development patterns and practices (e.g., Microservices, SOLID)

Software Development Lifecycle (e.g., Scrum or Kanban) from initial specifications to maintenance and support.

Backend Development (e.g., APIs, messaging, multithreaded systems, scheduling).

Basic familiarity with DevOps concepts (e.g., infrastructure-as-code, CI/CD).

Preferred experience –

Domain knowledge in Asset Management.

Cloud-based infrastructure and services (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Continuous Integration/Deployment workflows and tools (e.g., Gitlab).

SQL & NoSQL database development (e.g., SQL Server, MongoDB).

Containers and container orchestration (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Cluster computing frameworks (e.g., Spark, Hadoop).

Business Intelligence tools (e.g., Power BI, Qlik).

Data Manipulation frameworks (e.g., pandas in Python).

Machine-Learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, scikit-learn).

Data Visualization (e.g., plotly, matplotlib).

Modern web development (React, Angular, or similar).

Automated Testing (Unit Testing and higher-level test frameworks).

ATTRIBUTES:

Thoughtful and collaborative member of a team.

Eager to innovate and experiment with new technologies.

Systematic and logical decision maker.

Enthusiastic about delivering high-quality reliable systems.

Willing to learn from their colleagues and share knowledge in return.

