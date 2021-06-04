Design Engineer

Our client based in Fourways is looking for a Design Engineer to perform structural analysis of new or existing communication structures and to prepare formal written reports around Tower capacity in order make recommendations for modification to increase capacity.

Role Overview:

The Design Engineer performs structural analysis of new or existing communication structures (including guyed, self-supporting, monopoles, camouflage and their foundations) and prepares formal written reports around Tower capacity and any recommendations for modification to increase capacity. The Design Engineer also develops innovative solutions to upgrade Tower structures and works with outside groups to efficiently oversee the implementation of the solutions.

Responsibilities:

Effective self-leadership as an individual contributor in a high-performance environment.

Structural analysis of new or existing communication structures (including guyed, self-supporting, monopoles, camouflage, and their foundations).

Work closely with the collocation team on customer applications, with efficient structural analysis.

Working closely with Capital Projects, to approve all tower designs prior to construction.

Being innovative with Tower analysis and modification of current towers.

Collaborate with the Operations Team and ensure all the structural MSI from the field inspections are assessed and relevant recommendation / method statement are drafted by the engineering team.

The department works closely with Site Acquisition Department. During the permitting process all new SANS documents (building Plans) are reviewed and signed off by and Engineer (Pr Eng.)

Skills Required:

Planning and organising.

Written and Verbal communication.

Presentation skills.

Proficiency in MS Office Suite.

Maintain a safe driving record.

Understand and proficient in foundation designs using SAN codes.

Analytical skills.

Tower analysis and reinforcing design for monopole, self-supporting and guyed structures.

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to succeed in fast paced and limited supervised department.

Ability to use discretion.

Proficient in Structural Analysis Software.

Proficient in CADD software.

Problem solving skills.

Qualifications and Experience

BSc degree in civil engineering / BTech in Civil Engineering.

Registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa as a Professional or in process of registration.

8+ Experience in communication Tower design and analysis as well as structural infrastructure.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

