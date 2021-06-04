Executive Secretary

Our client, a leading FMCG concern seeks an Executive Secretary to join their team, based in Durban North. The successful incumbent will report to the Director.

The role requires someone who is strong on :

Managing relations

Dealing with high level people

High EQ

Strong people skills

Resilient personality

Strong work ethic

Previous experience in similar role is a must.

If you meet the requirements, please send comprehensive, updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

executive secretary

Executive Personal Assistant

Personal Assistant

PA

Exec PA

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

