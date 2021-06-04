Our client, a leading FMCG concern seeks an Executive Secretary to join their team, based in Durban North. The successful incumbent will report to the Director.
The role requires someone who is strong on :
- Managing relations
- Dealing with high level people
- High EQ
- Strong people skills
- Resilient personality
- Strong work ethic
Previous experience in similar role is a must.
If you meet the requirements, please send comprehensive, updated CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- executive secretary
- Executive Personal Assistant
- Personal Assistant
- PA
- Exec PA
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma