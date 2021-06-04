External Sales Engineer – Automation and VSD’s

MAIN PURPOSE
- Generate VSD business from new and existing customers
- Internal and external technical support of the drives business
- Customer liaison and visits
- Commissioning and basic repairs
- Other reasonable tasks as requested by management.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Matric
- An N6 / S4 in Electrical Engineering or similar qualification will be advantageous
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in the Variable Speed Drives or Automation industry
- Electrical background or related electrical experience would be an advantage
- Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, and Excel. (SYSPRO is an advantage)
- Excellent people, communication, and organisational skills.
- Ability to provide excellent customer service.
- CRM experience will be advantageous
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
To generate VSD business from new and existing customers:
- The primary function of this position is to aggressively penetrate the market and generate VSD business.
- Cold calling on new customers.
- Establish and maintain strong customer relationships with existing and new customers.
- Provide high levels of service ensuring customer satisfaction.
- Coordinate activities within the company to ensure commitments to customers are kept.
- Administration coupled to sales activities:
- Call plans
- Call reports
- Budgets forecasts
- Monthly reports
- CRM Maintenance and use
Internal and external technical support of the drives business:
- Answer customer queries.
- Support the company representatives, internal sales and projects in preparing quotes and information for customers.
- Periodically preparing quotes and tenders.
Customer liaison and visits:
- Meet with customers to clarify enquiry specifications.
- Deal with customer queries on technical issues.
Commissioning and basic repairs:
- This position is essentially not a service technician, but will require that the successful applicant do both commissioning and basic repairs.
Desired Skills:
- VSD sales experience
- automation sales experience
- external sales experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- company car
- cell phone
- medical
- provident fund
- petrol card