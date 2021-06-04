External Sales Engineer – Automation and VSD’s

MAIN PURPOSE

  • Generate VSD business from new and existing customers
  • Internal and external technical support of the drives business
  • Customer liaison and visits
  • Commissioning and basic repairs
  • Other reasonable tasks as requested by management.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

  • Matric
  • An N6 / S4 in Electrical Engineering or similar qualification will be advantageous
  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience in the Variable Speed Drives or Automation industry
  • Electrical background or related electrical experience would be an advantage
  • Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, and Excel. (SYSPRO is an advantage)
  • Excellent people, communication, and organisational skills.
  • Ability to provide excellent customer service.
  • CRM experience will be advantageous

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
To generate VSD business from new and existing customers:

  • The primary function of this position is to aggressively penetrate the market and generate VSD business.
  • Cold calling on new customers.
  • Establish and maintain strong customer relationships with existing and new customers.
  • Provide high levels of service ensuring customer satisfaction.
  • Coordinate activities within the company to ensure commitments to customers are kept.
  • Administration coupled to sales activities:
  • Call plans
  • Call reports
  • Budgets forecasts
  • Monthly reports
  • CRM Maintenance and use

Internal and external technical support of the drives business:

  • Answer customer queries.
  • Support the company representatives, internal sales and projects in preparing quotes and information for customers.
  • Periodically preparing quotes and tenders.

Customer liaison and visits:

  • Meet with customers to clarify enquiry specifications.
  • Deal with customer queries on technical issues.

Commissioning and basic repairs:

  • This position is essentially not a service technician, but will require that the successful applicant do both commissioning and basic repairs.

Desired Skills:

  • VSD sales experience
  • automation sales experience
  • external sales experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • company car
  • cell phone
  • medical
  • provident fund
  • petrol card

