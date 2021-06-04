External Sales Engineer – Automation and VSD’s

MAIN PURPOSE

Generate VSD business from new and existing customers

Internal and external technical support of the drives business

Customer liaison and visits

Commissioning and basic repairs

Other reasonable tasks as requested by management.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Matric

An N6 / S4 in Electrical Engineering or similar qualification will be advantageous

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in the Variable Speed Drives or Automation industry

Electrical background or related electrical experience would be an advantage

Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, and Excel. (SYSPRO is an advantage)

Excellent people, communication, and organisational skills.

Ability to provide excellent customer service.

CRM experience will be advantageous

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

To generate VSD business from new and existing customers:

The primary function of this position is to aggressively penetrate the market and generate VSD business.

Cold calling on new customers.

Establish and maintain strong customer relationships with existing and new customers.

Provide high levels of service ensuring customer satisfaction.

Coordinate activities within the company to ensure commitments to customers are kept.

Administration coupled to sales activities:

Call plans

Call reports

Budgets forecasts

Monthly reports

CRM Maintenance and use

Internal and external technical support of the drives business:

Answer customer queries.

Support the company representatives, internal sales and projects in preparing quotes and information for customers.

Periodically preparing quotes and tenders.

Customer liaison and visits:

Meet with customers to clarify enquiry specifications.

Deal with customer queries on technical issues.

Commissioning and basic repairs:

This position is essentially not a service technician, but will require that the successful applicant do both commissioning and basic repairs.

Desired Skills:

VSD sales experience

automation sales experience

external sales experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

company car

cell phone

medical

provident fund

petrol card

Learn more/Apply for this position