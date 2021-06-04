External Sales Engineer – Variable Speed Drives

My client in the electrical industry is looking for an External Sales Engineer to join their team in Johannesburg.

The main purpose of the role includes:

Generate VSD business from new and existing customers

Internal and external technical support of the drives business

Customer liaison and visits

Commissioning and basic repairs

Other reasonable tasks as requested by management.

Duties include, but are not limited to, the following:

To generate VSD business from new and existing customers:

The primary function of this position is to aggressively penetrate the market and generate VSD business.

Cold calling on new customers.

Establish and maintain strong customer relationships with existing and new customers.

Provide high levels of service ensuring customer satisfaction.

Co-ordinate activities within the company to ensure commitments to customers are kept.

Administration coupled to sales activities:

Call plans

Call reports

Budgets forecasts

Monthly reports

CRM Maintenance and use

Internal and external technical support of the drives business:

Answer customer queries.

Support the company representatives, internal sales and projects in preparing quotes and information for customers.

Periodically preparing quotes and tenders.

Customer liaison and visits:

Meet with customers to clarify enquiry specifications.

Deal with customer queries on technical issues.

.

Commissioning and basic repairs:

This position is essentially not a service technician, but will require that the successful applicant do both commissioning and basic repairs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

An N6 / S4 in Electrical Engineering or similar qualification

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in the Variable Speed Drives

Electrical background or related electrical experience

A legal driver’s licence.

Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, and Excel. (SYSPRO is an advantage)

Excellent people, communication, and organisational skills.

Ability to provide excellent customer service.

CRM experience will be advantageous

WORKING CONDITIONS

Predominantly out of the office.

Is subject to work beyond normal working hours, evenings, weekends and holidays should the need arise.

Position will require out of town travel.

Travelling outside South African borders could be required from time to time.

Desired Skills:

external sales

variables speed drives

electrical engineering

new business

technical support

commissioning

reparis

