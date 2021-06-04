Face to Face Sales at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Needed in Rustenburg

The Individual will contribute in generating sales for our company. You will be responsible for closing sales deals and maintaining good customer relationships.

The Individual must be an excellent communicator and have superior people skills. You must be comfortable presenting products or services Face-To-Face.

Responsibilities

Answer questions about products or the company

Take the Customer through the Sales Process

Ask questions to understand customer requirements and close sales

Handle grievances to preserve the company’s reputation

Requirements

Experience as sales representative not necessary as we provide full training.

Willingness to learn and Develop

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Cool-tempered and able to handle rejection

Matric or higher qualification

Send CV’s to [Email Address Removed] /call: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

