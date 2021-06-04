Financial Advisor – Junior

My client, a reputable Financial Advisory Firm with a long-standing history of service excellence is recruiting a Junior Financial Advisor to join their team with the intention of expanding market share. Essential requirements for your application to be considered include a BCom degree or similar, as is your partially completed/completed supervision term as per FAIS requirements. A CFP or relevant post-graduate qualification together with exposure to working with trusts, wills and deceased estates will give your application the competitive edge. A minimum of 1-3 years experience in investment planning and client relationship building is absolutely critical for your application to be considered. A highly competitive package and limitless career growth opportunities are on offer to the right candidate.

