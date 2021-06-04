Financial Advisor – Senior

My client, a well-established, highly regarded and reputable Financial Advisory Firm is recruiting a Senior Financial Advisor to join their team with the intention of growing the business, as well as their client base. A minimum requirement of a BCom degree or similar is absolutely essential, as is your completed supervision term as per FAIS requirements. A CFP or relevant post-graduate qualification together with exposure to working with trusts, wills and deceased estates will give your application the competitive edge. A minimum of 3 years post supervision experience in investment planning and client relationship building is absolutely essential for your application to be considered. A highly competitive package and the opportunity to work in a solid and sought after business environment are on offer to the right candidate.

