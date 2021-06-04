Financial Planning & Analysis Specialist

As an Analyst in the FP&A team, you will assist in co-ordinating the processes applied by the global FP&A function to deliver insights used in the reporting. These processes include financial analysis of various segments’ performances, building relationships with various segment FP&A and reporting teams, and the coordination of the group YoY reporting cycles. You will understand the key financial data (including the causal effect of key business drivers across our portfolio of companies), and the systems and tools being used to analyse results, identify trends and the report to management.

Your key stakeholders will include members of the IR team.

You will be a CA(SA) or CIMA candidate with at least 3 to 5 years in a similar role and

experience within a global environment working closely with investor relations teams.

Desired Skills:

Financial Planning

Financial Analysis

Investor Relations

Hyperion

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

My client sits within the Technology / Media space and has an international presence and footprint. This role forms part of the Global Financial Planning and Analysis team and supports the general manager finance, Group CFO, Inventor relations and Group Board. The team works with the various business segment FP&A and group finance teams to provide concise but robust reporting on how the group performs and develops compared to strategic targets.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Large firm benefits and perks

Learn more/Apply for this position