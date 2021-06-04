Financial Systems Administrator (Onestream)

This specialist role will primarily be responsible for the maintenance and administration of the Onestream software which includes managing the monthly routine, Onestream application change cycles and providing training and end-user education of the system functionality as needed.

The ideal candidate will have:

At least a B.Comm accounting degree

Business experience in finance, specifically related to consolidations and financial disclosure requirements

Onestream or HFM administrator experience would be advantageous

Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, including the ability to understand and manipulate basic spreadsheets

Desired Skills:

Financial Reporting

Consolidations

Financial Systems Management

Hyperion

HFM

Onestream

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

My client sits in the Technology / Media space and has an international presence and footprint. This role will form part of the global finance systems team which sits in Rosebank, Johannesburg, and will provide specialist support on the application of Onestream (a financial reporting and consolidations system).

Employer & Job Benefits:

Large firm benefits and perks

