Forklift Driver

Jun 4, 2021

Position: Forklift Driver

Location: Walmer, Port Elizabeth

Minimum Qualifications:

Matric/Grade 12 Certificate

Valid Forklift Licence

Minimum 2 years Forklift driving expereince

HACCP Qualification

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Available to work overtime and on standby over weeekends when required
  • Stock control experience will be highly beneficial
  • Must be able to work in Cold Storage(Forklift Driving will be conducted in and outside the freezer room area)

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • n/a

