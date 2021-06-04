Position: Forklift Driver
Location: Walmer, Port Elizabeth
Minimum Qualifications:
Matric/Grade 12 Certificate
Valid Forklift Licence
Minimum 2 years Forklift driving expereince
HACCP Qualification
Roles and Responsibilities
- Ability to work under pressure
- Available to work overtime and on standby over weeekends when required
- Stock control experience will be highly beneficial
- Must be able to work in Cold Storage(Forklift Driving will be conducted in and outside the freezer room area)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- n/a