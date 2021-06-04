Full Stack Lead Developer

If you are passionate about leading a young and growing development team, with the opportunity to implement and mentor best practices and let your creative juices flow, then this Full Stack Lead Developer position is for you

Job & Company Description:

This is a young and growing web-hosting company who encourage initiative, innovation, ownership and teamwork. The culture is a perfect fit for someone who is looking for a challenge and long-term professional growth

Education:

5+ years’ experience as a Full Stack Lead Developer (PHP, Python, MySQL/MariaDB)

3+ years experience leading a team in an environment of continuous improvement and on-time project delivery

Relevant Information Technology qualification

Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Excellent OOD design knowledge

Experience integrating third party RESTful APIs

Excellent knowledge of the LAMP stack

Proficient understanding of the client-side scripting technologies including HTML, CSS and JavaScript frameworks (jQuery, Vutjs etc.)

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Develop, maintain and enhance all software applications

Manage the development team to deliver on-time and in-budget against project priorities, deadlines and deliverables

Implement a best practice software development environment with a focus on coding standards, organisation and automation

Provide technical support for existing applications and 3rd level support for escalated incidents in accordance to SLA’s

Experience deploying and developing Cloud-based applications, Infrastructure as Code

Linux systems administration skills and scripting experience (Python, Bash etc.)

