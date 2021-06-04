GRANT FUNDING OFFICER – 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: KWAZULU-NATAL
- Position: 12 Months Contract
- Closing Date: 09th of June 2021, 11:00 am
- Remuneration: TBA
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- The purpose of the position is to assess and ensure that the information submitted by applicants is correctly aligned to the organisational Funding priorities and programmes
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A Bachelor’s Degree/ B-Tech in Development Studies, Social Sciences or equivalent
- Additional studies/qualification in project management will be an advantage
- 3 years’ relevant functional experience the administration of GRANT MANAGEMENT
KEY DELIVERABLES
- Conduct assessments, verification and quality assurance of funding applications
- Assess and verify application’s mandatory documents
- Summarize assessments of the application for the Distributing agency packs
- Prepare declined letter
- Assess deviations and ensure approval is in line with the
- Delegation of Authority
- Process withdrawals
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Valid driver’s license
- Strong administrative and organisational skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Financial Management skills
- Computer literacy
- Project management skills
- Knowledge of grant making processes
- Communication (written and verbal) skills
- Attention to detail and deadlines
- Knowledge of best practices in grant making
- Proven abilities in analytical, database and reporting skills
- Advanced computer and office skills
- Knowledge of PFMA and treasury regulations related to public entities
- Financial and project management skills
- Analytical skills
- Ability to function in a team
- Self-starter/pro-active
- Professional and Trustworthy
- Responsible and accountable
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
Desired Skills:
- Grant management experience
- knowledge of PFMA
- Conduct assessments
- verification and quality assurance of funding applications
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree