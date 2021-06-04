GRANT FUNDING OFFICER

Jun 4, 2021

GRANT FUNDING OFFICER – 12 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: KWAZULU-NATAL

  • Position: 12 Months Contract
  • Closing Date: 09th of June 2021, 11:00 am
  • Remuneration: TBA

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

  • The purpose of the position is to assess and ensure that the information submitted by applicants is correctly aligned to the organisational Funding priorities and programmes

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A Bachelor’s Degree/ B-Tech in Development Studies, Social Sciences or equivalent
  • Additional studies/qualification in project management will be an advantage
  • 3 years’ relevant functional experience the administration of GRANT MANAGEMENT

KEY DELIVERABLES

  • Conduct assessments, verification and quality assurance of funding applications
  • Assess and verify application’s mandatory documents
  • Summarize assessments of the application for the Distributing agency packs
  • Prepare declined letter
  • Assess deviations and ensure approval is in line with the
  • Delegation of Authority
  • Process withdrawals

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Valid driver’s license
  • Strong administrative and organisational skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Financial Management skills
  • Computer literacy
  • Project management skills
  • Knowledge of grant making processes
  • Communication (written and verbal) skills
  • Attention to detail and deadlines
  • Knowledge of best practices in grant making
  • Proven abilities in analytical, database and reporting skills
  • Advanced computer and office skills
  • Knowledge of PFMA and treasury regulations related to public entities
  • Financial and project management skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Ability to function in a team
  • Self-starter/pro-active
  • Professional and Trustworthy
  • Responsible and accountable
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality

Desired Skills:

  • Grant management experience
  • knowledge of PFMA
  • Conduct assessments
  • verification and quality assurance of funding applications

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position