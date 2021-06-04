Head of the Project Management Office

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelors or Masters degree with a focus on Portfolio Management, Finance, Information systems. MBA is a plus.
  • 8-10 years of relevant work experience in either Program, Project or Portfolio management.
  • Previous experience in managing a portfolio of projects over R30 million.
  • +8 years of experience hiring, training, mentoring and managing a project office of 5 or more members.
  • Solid understanding and implementation of project management techniques, methodologies, and best practices.
  • Strong knowledge of SDLC principles and practices.
  • Experience in managing programs delivered by distributed teams across the group and external business partners.
  • Strong leadership qualities and organizational skills as well as the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities, assignments, and roles
  • Independent judgment and mature decision-making skills to deal with programs that often have enterprise-wide scope and may have significant financial and compliance impacts

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide leadership and oversight to a team of technical program/project managers who use agile practices and the scrum framework for the planning, execution, and delivery of products.
  • Work with Business Sponsors to develop project roadmaps that align with business objectives/priority based on resource availability and capacity constraints.
  • Overall responsibility for planning, executing, tracking and managing cost, schedule, and scope for all projects in the portfolio.
  • Direct project portfolio activities, conduct reviews, and use strong technical and business acumen to manage risk and address escalated impediments.
  • Implement project management governances, enforce consistency, and standardize processes across the PMO.
  • Manage HR and Performance aspects of employees.
  • Mentor and guide Project managers through their career paths

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Portfolio Management
  • Project

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

