Head of the Project Management Office

Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelors or Masters degree with a focus on Portfolio Management, Finance, Information systems. MBA is a plus.
- 8-10 years of relevant work experience in either Program, Project or Portfolio management.
- Previous experience in managing a portfolio of projects over R30 million.
- +8 years of experience hiring, training, mentoring and managing a project office of 5 or more members.
- Solid understanding and implementation of project management techniques, methodologies, and best practices.
- Strong knowledge of SDLC principles and practices.
- Experience in managing programs delivered by distributed teams across the group and external business partners.
- Strong leadership qualities and organizational skills as well as the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities, assignments, and roles
- Independent judgment and mature decision-making skills to deal with programs that often have enterprise-wide scope and may have significant financial and compliance impacts
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide leadership and oversight to a team of technical program/project managers who use agile practices and the scrum framework for the planning, execution, and delivery of products.
- Work with Business Sponsors to develop project roadmaps that align with business objectives/priority based on resource availability and capacity constraints.
- Overall responsibility for planning, executing, tracking and managing cost, schedule, and scope for all projects in the portfolio.
- Direct project portfolio activities, conduct reviews, and use strong technical and business acumen to manage risk and address escalated impediments.
- Implement project management governances, enforce consistency, and standardize processes across the PMO.
- Manage HR and Performance aspects of employees.
- Mentor and guide Project managers through their career paths
