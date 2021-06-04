Head of the Project Management Office

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors or Masters degree with a focus on Portfolio Management, Finance, Information systems. MBA is a plus.

8-10 years of relevant work experience in either Program, Project or Portfolio management.

Previous experience in managing a portfolio of projects over R30 million.

+8 years of experience hiring, training, mentoring and managing a project office of 5 or more members.

Solid understanding and implementation of project management techniques, methodologies, and best practices.

Strong knowledge of SDLC principles and practices.

Experience in managing programs delivered by distributed teams across the group and external business partners.

Strong leadership qualities and organizational skills as well as the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities, assignments, and roles

Independent judgment and mature decision-making skills to deal with programs that often have enterprise-wide scope and may have significant financial and compliance impacts

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide leadership and oversight to a team of technical program/project managers who use agile practices and the scrum framework for the planning, execution, and delivery of products.

Work with Business Sponsors to develop project roadmaps that align with business objectives/priority based on resource availability and capacity constraints.

Overall responsibility for planning, executing, tracking and managing cost, schedule, and scope for all projects in the portfolio.

Direct project portfolio activities, conduct reviews, and use strong technical and business acumen to manage risk and address escalated impediments.

Implement project management governances, enforce consistency, and standardize processes across the PMO.

Manage HR and Performance aspects of employees.

Mentor and guide Project managers through their career paths

Desired Skills:

Portfolio Management

Project

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

