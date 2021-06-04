Infrastructure Architect

Experience and Requirements: 5 years experience in a production IT environment managing enterprise IT infrastructure, hardware, hosting service and network areas. Which also includes:

Experience with architecture methodologies, such as TOGAF, ITIL, Zachman

A thorough knowledge of the Windows concepts, Domains, Active Directory and its concepts, and the interaction between hardware, operating systems, network, data centre, and application software, Linux would be advantageous

Experience in the use of VMware or other virtual software

Deep understanding of TCP, IP and other network protocols. Familiarity with DNS, DHCP and other network services.

Strong technical skills and understanding of the platform and tools on premise and cloud including the Microsoft stack, IBM integration (IIB, CD and BPM), enterprise content management systems

Experience implementing Infrastructure architectures and governance processes

Experience designing, integrating, and developing complex Infrastructure solutions

Experience with Infrastructure scalability and performance management and monitoring

Domain expertise in financial and or logistics is preferred

Ability to write architectural design documents or review design documents provided by others

Education Requirements Bachelors in computer science or related field (Masters Degree Advantageous)

Microsoft Certified System Engineer (MCSE)

Certifications in Windows OS (Advantageous)

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position